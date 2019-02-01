British couple have premature baby in S’pore public hospital, crowdfunding S$250,000 bill to fly home

A British couple, Chloe Wilkinson and Patraic Walsh-Kavanagh, has received a hospital bill of roughly £140,000 (S$250,000).

This was after their child was delivered premature in a public hospital in Singapore, BBC reported on March 12.

Short stopover in Singapore

The couple had only been in Singapore for a two-day stopover, while returning from Australia, when Wilkinson had to be rushed to hospital on Feb. 19.

Wilkinson was diagnosed with an infection and was being treated with medication, but subsequently, she started dilating and went into labour at 24 weeks pregnant.

Wilkinson gave birth to her child, Lorcan, on Feb. 26.

Baby Lorcan clocked in at just 0.86kg, and has since been put in intensive care.

The couple were working in Victoria, Australia, after they left the United Kingdom in December 2017 and travelled around Asia.

Stay in Singapore extended to a few months

As a result, the family are unable to leave Singapore anytime soon.

The couple could potentially stay up to three months in Singapore until their child is healthy enough to fly and travel back home.

BBC article originally named the public hospital in Singapore, but that reference has been removed.

Crowdfunding for the medical bills

BBC highlighted that the couple are now attempting to crowdfund their medical bills.

An appeal has since been established on crowdfunding platform GoFundMe.

It has raised about £45,000 out of a stated goal of £142,000.

In the meantime, the couple has taken to living in a shared flat close to the Singapore public hospital, using money they had saved in Australia to be with their child, the BBC reported.

The couple are unable to work in Singapore in the meantime to support themselves, as this is against the law.

The travel insurance the couple got did not cover pregnancy, they said.

Wilkinson admitted that the experience had been challenging for the couple so far.

BBC quoted the mother as saying: “… we are on our own, a 14-hour flight away from our family and friends, and it has been a very difficult start to parenthood whilst Lorcan remains in hospital.”

Top image collage from BBC and Patraic Walsh-Kavanagh Facebook