M’sian girl allegedly suffered high fever & swollen lips with pus after getting S$63 braces to be trendy

Oh no :(

Mandy How | March 22, 09:42 am

A Malaysian girl allegedly suffered from several strains of bacterial infections after getting braces done for S$63 (RM190).

The infections were reportedly so severe that the victim’s lips swelled up and filled with pus, and she even contracted a fever that left her bedridden for days.

Photo via Azila Dentist /Facebook
Photo via Azila Dentist /Facebook

This is according to a Facebook post by one Azila Dentist on March 14, 2019.

Following a trend

Azila explained that a number of youths have been getting braces for the sake of being trendy, and few needed the procedure to straighten their teeth.

And this was the case for the victim, who was from Johor.

As her colleagues and friends also had braces, the victim was keen to get a set too.

When she eventually found a dentist who could do it for RM190 (S$63), she allegedly agreed to have the procedure done at her own home.

Unfortunately, about one week later, the woman found herself with swollen lips that had developed pus, as well as a high fever lasting for days.

Photo via Azila Dentist /Facebook
Photo via Azila Dentist /Facebook

When she reportedly confronted her dentist, the practitioner allegedly told her that it was “normal”, despite the fact that she was bedridden for three days.

RM650 to remove braces

A blood test at a clinic subsequently revealed the bacteria infections, and the victim was warded (presumably at a hospital) for two days.

After the harrowing experience, the victim allegedly visited a licensed orthodontist to remove the braces, where she was charged RM650 (S$215.81).

An orthodontist specialises in the treatment of misaligned teeth and jaws, which includes using braces as treatment.

Original post:

Top image via Azila Dentist/Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

