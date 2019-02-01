Here are the notable airlines with Boeing 737 MAX planes in their fleet
SilkAir is working with Changi Airport Group and the CAAS to manage flight disruptions.
The Ethiopian Airlines disaster of March 10 claimed more than 150 lives and has led to a ripple effect in the aviation industry.
On March 12, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced that it will temporarily suspend the operation of all variants of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes flying into and out of Singapore.
Temporary suspension imposed
According to the CAAS, SilkAir will be affected by the suspension. The regional arm of Singapore Airlines (SIA) currently has six such planes in operation, with another 31 on order.
Other airlines operating the plane in and out of Singapore include:
- China Southern Airlines
- Garuda Indonesia
- Shandong Airlines
- Thai Lion Air
CAAS is working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, other aviation regulators and Boeing to monitor the situation.
It added that it has been in “regular contact” with SilkAir on its MAX operations since last year, and has been satisfied with their safety measures.
Singapore different
However, note that the CAAS has suspended operations of all variants of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
This means that unlike other countries such as China, who specifically grounded the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, Singapore has gone further.
Boeing’s website includes a list of airlines who have purchased Boeing 737 MAX planes. Major names include:
- Air Canada
- Air China
- American Airlines
- Garuda Indonesia
- Korean Air
- Malaysia Airlines
- Qatar Airways
- Ryanair
- Southwest Airlines
- Turkish Airlines
- United Airlines
SilkAir: Flights will be disrupted
In a Facebook post on March 12, SilkAir said that the safety of their customers and crew was their highest priority.
However, the suspension will indeed disrupt flight schedules. Customers affected will be contacted for re-accommodation.
SilkAir is working with CAAS and Changi Airport Group to manage the fallout from the flight disruptions.
