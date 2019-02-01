fbpx

Back
﻿

Here are the notable airlines with Boeing 737 MAX planes in their fleet

SilkAir is working with Changi Airport Group and the CAAS to manage flight disruptions.

Sulaiman Daud | March 12, 02:12 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

The Ethiopian Airlines disaster of March 10 claimed more than 150 lives and has led to a ripple effect in the aviation industry.

On March 12, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced that it will temporarily suspend the operation of all variants of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes flying into and out of Singapore.

Temporary suspension imposed

According to the CAAS, SilkAir will be affected by the suspension. The regional arm of Singapore Airlines (SIA) currently has six such planes in operation, with another 31 on order.

Other airlines operating the plane in and out of Singapore include:

  • China Southern Airlines
  • Garuda Indonesia
  • Shandong Airlines
  • Thai Lion Air

CAAS is working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, other aviation regulators and Boeing to monitor the situation.

It added that it has been in “regular contact” with SilkAir on its MAX operations since last year, and has been satisfied with their safety measures.

Singapore different

However, note that the CAAS has suspended operations of all variants of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

This means that unlike other countries such as China, who specifically grounded the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, Singapore has gone further.

Boeing’s website includes a list of airlines who have purchased Boeing 737 MAX planes. Major names include:

  • Air Canada
  • Air China
  • American Airlines
  • Garuda Indonesia
  • Korean Air
  • Malaysia Airlines
  • Qatar Airways
  • Ryanair
  • Southwest Airlines
  • Turkish Airlines
  • United Airlines

SilkAir: Flights will be disrupted

In a Facebook post on March 12, SilkAir said that the safety of their customers and crew was their highest priority.

However, the suspension will indeed disrupt flight schedules. Customers affected will be contacted for re-accommodation.

SilkAir is working with CAAS and Changi Airport Group to manage the fallout from the flight disruptions.

You can see the post below:

Related stories:

S’pore to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes in wake of Ethiopian Airlines crash

Plane in Ethiopian Airlines crash same Boeing model in Indonesian Lion Air crash

Top image from Boeing’s YouTube channel.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

IMDA: MHA consulted about Watain concert before approval

IMDA ultimately agreed with MHA's recommendation to cancel the concert.

March 12, 12:12 pm

Man in China robs woman at ATM, returns money after seeing her bank balance

He also walked away smiling.

March 12, 12:04 pm

Mobike closing down in S'pore

Another one bites the dust

March 12, 11:54 am

S'pore to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes in wake of Ethiopian Airlines crash

Not taking any chances for now.

March 12, 11:32 am

Capricorn man offers lady job, coincidentally rescinds offer after she rejects him for date

Oh no.

March 12, 11:31 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close