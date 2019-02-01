Here are the notable airlines with Boeing 737 MAX planes in their fleet

The Ethiopian Airlines disaster of March 10 claimed more than 150 lives and has led to a ripple effect in the aviation industry.

On March 12, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced that it will temporarily suspend the operation of all variants of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes flying into and out of Singapore.

Advertisement

Temporary suspension imposed

According to the CAAS, SilkAir will be affected by the suspension. The regional arm of Singapore Airlines (SIA) currently has six such planes in operation, with another 31 on order.

Other airlines operating the plane in and out of Singapore include:

China Southern Airlines

Garuda Indonesia

Shandong Airlines

Thai Lion Air

CAAS is working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, other aviation regulators and Boeing to monitor the situation.

It added that it has been in “regular contact” with SilkAir on its MAX operations since last year, and has been satisfied with their safety measures.

Singapore different

However, note that the CAAS has suspended operations of all variants of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

This means that unlike other countries such as China, who specifically grounded the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, Singapore has gone further.

Boeing’s website includes a list of airlines who have purchased Boeing 737 MAX planes. Major names include:

Air Canada

Air China

American Airlines

Garuda Indonesia

Korean Air

Malaysia Airlines

Qatar Airways

Ryanair

Southwest Airlines

Turkish Airlines

United Airlines

Advertisement

SilkAir: Flights will be disrupted

In a Facebook post on March 12, SilkAir said that the safety of their customers and crew was their highest priority.

However, the suspension will indeed disrupt flight schedules. Customers affected will be contacted for re-accommodation.

SilkAir is working with CAAS and Changi Airport Group to manage the fallout from the flight disruptions.

You can see the post below:

Related stories:

Top image from Boeing’s YouTube channel.