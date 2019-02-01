fbpx

Body of woman found floating in Kallang River, police investigating

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeanette Tan | March 11, 07:34 pm

Upsurge

The body of a woman was found floating in the Kallang River late on Sunday afternoon.

A Facebook user uploaded a photo of the woman’s body, alongside a video of police moving a tent onto it.

The circumstances of the woman’s death are not yet known, but police have classified the case as an unnatural death and are investigating.

Here’s the Police’s statement shared with Mothership in full:

“On 10 March 2019 at 5:29pm, the police were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Kallang River.

There, a body was found floating in the waters. The body of a woman was retrieved and was pronounced dead by paramedics at scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.”

Here are some helplines, in case you may ever need them:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Top photos via Jessika Putry’s Facebook post

