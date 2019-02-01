Alleged bike rental company asks man to pay S$800 for insurance, threatens to see him in court

Scammers in Singapore are getting more creative.

But fortunately, Singaporeans are also getting savvier.

On Mar. 29, Twitter user Muhd Firdaus started a Twitter thread in a bid to warn others of an apparent scammer.

Trying to sell motorcycle

It all began when Mike, the alleged owner of a motorcycle rental business on Carousell, went over to view a motorcycle that Firdaus had wanted to sell.

Without proper agreement whatsoever, he gave Firdaus S$200 as a deposit to reserve the motorcycle.

However, Firdaus decided to call off the deal the following day and transferred back the full deposit.

This was when the trouble started.

Asks for double of deposit given

According to Firdaus, Mike requested for Firdaus to return double of the deposit as he claimed to have already bought insurance for the motorcycle.

He thn ask me to pay him double the deposit ($400) for no valid reason and also there no black and white agreement letter or signature between us. He thn told me, he already bought an insurance for my bike. How can he do thay without my permission and my authority signature? — Muhd Firdaus (@firdausfyd) March 29, 2019

Sketchy insurance policy

Following this conversation, Mike also sent this sketchy-looking certificate of insurance to Firdaus:

Here’s why it is questionable:

There’s no insurance company by the name of Marine Tokyo. In fact, the closest thing to that is Tokio Marine:

Even if that was a harmless typo, the CEO of the Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore is not James John.

The insurance coverage allegedly began on March 26, 2019 and is said to end on March 25, 2019 — a day before the start date.

And, finally, when Firdaus searched for James John’s signature online, he found out that it is a generic image that can be found easily on Google:

I found this on google instead. So its obvious its a copy-paste pic.twitter.com/nm7ACXbi1T — Muhd Firdaus (@firdausfyd) March 29, 2019

He also found out that James John Audobon is an ornithologist (a bird expert) who died in 1851.

Interesting.

Last warning

After Mike sent the insurance policy to Firdaus, he challenged Firdaus to “verify” and bring it to the traffic police and the Land Transport Authority.

He even boldly asked Firdaus to pay him a grand total of S$800 the following day and threatened to settle the issue in court if he were to “ask some more”:

“See you in court”

And that was enough for Firdaus to spill all the tea on Mike:

To which, Mike simply replied:

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Police report made

After the whole hoo-ha, Firdaus made a police report against Mike.

Thankfully, Firdaus also has nothing to worry about right now as he has verified this issue with other motor rental companies and lawyers and understand that Mike doesn’t have a case against him.

Police report has been done.

Lastly, i called any of the motor rental company in sg to check about this issues, called the Legal Aid Bureau(Lawyer) to clarify about this issues. They told me there's no such thing he can sue me. And no such law as paying double the deposits — Muhd Firdaus (@firdausfyd) March 29, 2019

In fact, Firdaus may have a case against him.

According to the law, whoever commits forgery for the purpose of cheating can be fined and also sentenced for up to 10 years in prison.

You can read his full thread here.

All images from Muhd Firdaus’ Twitter page