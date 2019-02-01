Ben & Jerry’s S’pore Free Cone Day on April 9, 2019
Who doesn't love free ice cream?
If you like free things that are sweet, you may enjoy this offer.
Free Cone Day on April 9
Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is happening again on April 9, 2019.
The offer is only valid from 12pm to 8pm.
This year’s Free Cone Day will be available at the following Scoop Shops:
- 313 Somerset, Orchard Road #01-25/25A Singapore 238895
- Blk 8 Dempsey Road #01-14 Singapore 247694
Ice cream flavours
The best part of the day is obviously getting a cone of your selected ice cream flavour.
Here are the flavours available at both the 313 and Dempsey outlets:
Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert
- Caramel Almond Brittle: Almond frozen dessert with salted caramel swirls and pieces of almond brittle
- Peanut Butter & Cookies: Vanilla frozen dessert with chunky peanut butter swirls and chocolate sandwich cookies
Original Ice Cream
- Chocolate Shake It: Chocolate malt milkshake ice cream with chocolate cookie-covered fudge truffles and marshmallow swirls
- Gimme S’more: Toasted marshmallow ice cream with chocolate cookie swirls, Graham cracker swirls and fudge flakes
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Vanilla ice cream with gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough
- Chocolate Fudge Brownie: Chocolate ice cream with fudge brownies
- Chocolate Therapy: Chocolate ice cream with chocolate cookies and swirls of chocolate pudding ice cream
- Chunky Monkey: Banana ice cream with fudge chunks and walnuts
- Cocoa Loco: Chocolate cereal milk ice cream with a crisp chocolate cereal swirls.
- Coffee Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz: Coffee ice cream with espresso bean fudge chunks
- Frozen Flakes: Cereal milk ice cream with crisp cereal swirls.
- New York Super Fudge Chunk: Chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts and fudge covered almonds
- Salted Caramel Blondie: Sweet cream ice cream with a salty caramel swirl (21%) and brown sugar brownies (9%)
- Strawberry
- Strawberry Cheesecake: Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a Graham cracker swirl
- Sweet Cream & Cookies: Sweet cream ice cream with whole and broken chocolate sandwich cookies
- The Tonight Dough: Caramel and chocolate ice creams with chocolate cookie swirls & gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough & peanut butter cookie dough
- Totally Baked: Chocolate & vanilla ice creams with fudge brownies & chocolate chip cookies
- Triple Caramel Chunk: Caramel ice cream with a swirl of caramel and fudge covered caramel chunks
- Vanilla
Sorbet
- Lemonade Sorbet
- Berry Berry Extraordinary: Swirls of blueberry fruit sorbet and raspberry fruit sorbet
Yum.
Top image from @benandjerrysg
