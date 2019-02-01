fbpx

Back
﻿

Ben & Jerry’s S’pore Free Cone Day on April 9, 2019

Who doesn't love free ice cream?

Fasiha Nazren | March 26, 04:23 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

If you like free things that are sweet, you may enjoy this offer.

Free Cone Day on April 9

Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is happening again on April 9, 2019.

The offer is only valid from 12pm to 8pm.

This year’s Free Cone Day will be available at the following Scoop Shops:

  • 313 Somerset, Orchard Road #01-25/25A Singapore 238895
  • Blk 8 Dempsey Road #01-14 Singapore 247694

Ice cream flavours

The best part of the day is obviously getting a cone of your selected ice cream flavour.

Here are the flavours available at both the 313 and Dempsey outlets:

Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

  • Caramel Almond Brittle: Almond frozen dessert with salted caramel swirls and pieces of almond brittle
  • Peanut Butter & Cookies: Vanilla frozen dessert with chunky peanut butter swirls and chocolate sandwich cookies

Original Ice Cream

  • Chocolate Shake It: Chocolate malt milkshake ice cream with chocolate cookie-covered fudge truffles and marshmallow swirls
  • Gimme S’more: Toasted marshmallow ice cream with chocolate cookie swirls, Graham cracker swirls and fudge flakes
  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Vanilla ice cream with gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough
  • Chocolate Fudge Brownie: Chocolate ice cream with fudge brownies
  • Chocolate Therapy: Chocolate ice cream with chocolate cookies and swirls of chocolate pudding ice cream
  • Chunky Monkey: Banana ice cream with fudge chunks and walnuts
  • Cocoa Loco: Chocolate cereal milk ice cream with a crisp chocolate cereal swirls.
  • Coffee Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz: Coffee ice cream with espresso bean fudge chunks
  • Frozen Flakes: Cereal milk ice cream with crisp cereal swirls.
  • New York Super Fudge Chunk: Chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts and fudge covered almonds
  • Salted Caramel Blondie: Sweet cream ice cream with a salty caramel swirl (21%) and brown sugar brownies (9%)
  • Strawberry
  • Strawberry Cheesecake: Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a Graham cracker swirl
  • Sweet Cream & Cookies: Sweet cream ice cream with whole and broken chocolate sandwich cookies
  • The Tonight Dough: Caramel and chocolate ice creams with chocolate cookie swirls & gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough & peanut butter cookie dough
  • Totally Baked: Chocolate & vanilla ice creams with fudge brownies & chocolate chip cookies
  • Triple Caramel Chunk: Caramel ice cream with a swirl of caramel and fudge covered caramel chunks
  • Vanilla

Sorbet

  • Lemonade Sorbet
  • Berry Berry Extraordinary: Swirls of blueberry fruit sorbet and raspberry fruit sorbet

Yum.

Top image from @benandjerrysg

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Latest S'pore to Taipei Scoot flight incident is 12th major disruption in 5 months

Oxygen masks deployed by pilots as precautionary measure.

March 26, 04:05 pm

Conor McGregor announces retirement from MMA via Twitter

Set for life?

March 26, 03:20 pm

Assailant jailed 28 days for egging Jeremy Corbyn, UK's leader of opposition

Eggs seem very popular nowadays.

March 26, 03:09 pm

Train otaku in S'pore creates parody of anime opening with SMRT trains

Notice me, train senpai.

March 26, 02:57 pm

D24 & Mao Shan Wang durian buffet at Goodwood Park Hotel going from S$39.80++

For all you durian fans.

March 26, 02:40 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close