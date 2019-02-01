fbpx

Back
﻿

Get 3 tubs of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream for just S$27.80

Get them before they melt.

Sulaiman Daud | March 24, 03:06 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Singapore’s temperatures are climbing ever upwards, with this year likely be the hottest year on record.

So why not cool off with some ice cream?

FairPrice deal

FairPrice is offering a great deal on some flavours of Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream. Just look:

Screen shot from FairPrice.
Screen shot from FairPrice.
Screen shot from FairPrice.

You can think of it as a three-for-one deal, and get four tubs for the price of three.

Or you could look at it as getting three tubs of ice cream for the low price of S$27.80. That works out to less than S$9.30 per tub.

According to SingPromos, the offer is limited to six tubs per purchase, and it will end on March 27.

But that should be enough time to sate every sweet-tooth you have, whether you buy in-store or online.

Related story:

S’pore to get hotter in 2019

Top image from Ben & Jerry’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Kim Lim, billionaire Peter Lim's daughter, denies involvement in Seungri K-pop scandal

Lim said she had no idea of any alleged criminal activities connected to Burning Sun.

March 24, 12:57 pm

Here's the real story none of us learned in school of how Raffles 'founded' Singapore

Looking at it in its entirety, can we really even say he founded Singapore?

March 24, 11:40 am

S'porean Taekwondo champ has 5 gold medals abroad, but faces uncertain journey to Tokyo 2020

Ng Ming Wei's biggest challenge is getting support from the sports association for his Olympic bid.

March 24, 08:47 am

S'pore uses water for diplomacy, explained

An area of vulnerability turned into expertise.

March 24, 04:23 am

S'pore man changes phone number, proceeds to mercilessly troll his friends

Good job Bryan.

March 23, 09:21 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close