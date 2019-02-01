Get 3 tubs of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream for just S$27.80

Singapore’s temperatures are climbing ever upwards, with this year likely be the hottest year on record.

So why not cool off with some ice cream?

FairPrice deal

FairPrice is offering a great deal on some flavours of Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream. Just look:

You can think of it as a three-for-one deal, and get four tubs for the price of three.

Or you could look at it as getting three tubs of ice cream for the low price of S$27.80. That works out to less than S$9.30 per tub.

According to SingPromos, the offer is limited to six tubs per purchase, and it will end on March 27.

But that should be enough time to sate every sweet-tooth you have, whether you buy in-store or online.

Top image from Ben & Jerry’s Facebook page.