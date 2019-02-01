fbpx

Back
﻿

Australia cuts immigration by 15%

The timing is a bit awkward, no?

Andrew Koay | March 20, 09:00 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Singaporeans hoping to emigrate to Australia might find it tougher to do so in the future.

This is following Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s latest announcement on Wednesday, March 20.

According to a report by The Guardian, the Morrison government will be capping permanent immigration at 160,000 for the next four years.

This is a decrease of 15 percent from the previous cap of 190,000.

Decreasing urban congestion

There will also be the introduction of new skilled worker visas that will cover 23,000 entrants.

This visa will require entrants to reside for three years in regions outside of Australia’s biggest cities as a pre-condition for securing permanent residency.

You can watch a video of Morrison announcing the new immigration plans here:

Reuters reports that Morrison’s announcement comes after mounting pressure from voters who are increasingly dissatisfied with urban congestion in Australia’s cities.

It also hopes to alleviate regional skill shortages.

Awkward timing

However, rather awkwardly for Morrison, the announcement also comes after last week’s terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch.

The attacks were used by right-wing Australian Senator Fraser Anning to push his xenophobic anti-immigration platform, blaming the attacks on Muslim immigration.

Morrison himself had previously condemned Anning, calling his remarks “disgusting” and as having “no place in Australia, let alone in the Australian Parliament”.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Morrison is quoted by The Guardian as declaring the population a practical issue that should not “be hijacked by other debates about race or about tolerance or these other issues”.

Morrison also rejected “any effort to try and recast those important practical issues for Australians, in the context of other matters, which only seek to divide”.

Not much change in practice

Despite the reduction, in practice, immigration numbers might not actually change that much.

Last year, despite the cap being at 190,000 immigrants, Australia only accepted 162,417 permanent migrants — a figure close to the new cap.

There is also currently no cap on temporary immigration — which forms the bulk of Australian migration — so Singaporeans looking to go to Australia for their university education need not worry.

In the year ending June 30, 2018, Australia issued 378,292 student visas.

Top image screenshot from Scott Morrison Facebook

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Petition to ban Nas Daily from entering S'pore begins

If you don't like it, start a petition about it.

March 20, 07:20 pm

M'sia PM Mahathir Mohamad: Malaysia Airlines could still be sold

Yes no maybe, I don't know.

March 20, 06:52 pm

M'sia pleading with S'pore not to hang Sarawak robber who hacked victims' head & chopped off their hands during Kallang robbery spree

The Malaysian was convicted of murder in 2015.

March 20, 06:35 pm

Jewel Changi Airport's Yotel lets you book a room for just 4 hours at S$80

If you just need a shower, you can use a shower cabin for S$20 per hour as well.

March 20, 05:56 pm

Super Junior, Death Cab for Cutie performing in S'pore May & July respectively

Mark your calendars.

March 20, 05:36 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close