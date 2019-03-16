Australian durian seller disappears on 27-year-old S’pore business partner, allegedly owes over $20,000

In 2017, Australian businessman Phillip Laskaris went into a joint business venture with a Singaporean copywriter, Marc Ashley.

Their store, Yu Lian, sold Thai durians.

And although initially popular, it folded shortly after opening.

Background to closure out

In a series of Instagram stories recently uploaded to Facebook, Ashley told his side of the story, claiming that Laskaris still owes both him and a designer over S$20,000 in total.

We have summarised his story here, according to what Ashley shared in said Instagram stories.

Did marketing for the business

In 2017, Ashley met Laskaris, who was married to a friend of Ashley’s mother.

At that time, Laskaris was planning to start a durian business.

He approached Ashley, who was working as a copywriter, to handle the marketing side of things.

Ashley agreed.

Apart from Ashley, there was also a designer, Mabel Ho, who was roped in to help with the branding.

Ashley explained that Laskaris had three companies in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia, which were all crucial to the entire business.

The company in Thailand would sell durians to the Singapore company, while the third company was established as the main transporter of the durians.

According to Ashley, Ho quoted S$28,000 as the total cost of the branding for three separate companies.

Business ran into difficulties

Business went well initially, Ashley said.

However, they supposedly ran into difficulties with their supplier and the supply of durians got delayed in Malaysia.

At this point, Ashley said that Laskaris “kept disappearing” and Ho was still waiting for the rest of her payment of about S$20,000 to be paid.

The business eventually folded.

Shares transferred, IOU signed

Laskaris supposedly made Ashley sign documents relinquishing his position as director and transferring his shares back to the company.

Laskaris also apparently issued Ashley an IOU stating that he owed him S$2,000:

Subsequently, Ashley claimed that Laskaris deleted company emails, contacts and documents, and disappeared again.

Laskaris resurfaces

Months later, Ashley claimed to have seen this photo:

The photo appears to show Baan Bison Co. Ltd (one of Laskaris’ companies) being an authorised distributor for another company called Nano Hair Growth Clinic Pte Ltd.

Ashley tried to get in contact with Laskaris again, but was unsuccessful.

Eventually, however, Laskaris apparently replied to Ashley’s message.

When asked about the S$2,000 he supposedly owes Ashley, Laskaris apparently said that he’s “suffering serious financial problems”, and offered to pay him S$500 instead.

This offer was available for only 24 hours only and non-negotiable, Laskaris added.

Chat screenshots were shared by Ashley in his Facebook post:

When Ashley said that this “bullying” is “very disappointing”, Laskaris apparently told him to “stop playing the victim”:

Ashley said that he did not take the offer.

You can see all the screenshots in his Facebook post.

We have reached out to Laskaris and will update the article if he responds.

Yu Lian durian

Yu Lian was a stall in Queen Street that specialised in Thai durian. Durian varieties included Kanyao, Chanee and Monthong.

In 2017, the duo was featured in The Straits Times for this business venture.

When they opened Yu Lian, Laskaris was 55 years old and Ashley was 25 years old.

Laskaris is a Greek who grew up in Perth. He is married to Wanlee Thipkaew, a Thai lady in her 40s.

Top photo composite image, screenshots via Marc Ashley’s Facebook post.