S’porean actor Andie Chen scalded by hot soup while carrying bowl on wet tray at NEX food court
Food Junction is looking into this incident.
Ex-Mediacorp actor Andie Chen was scalded by some hot soup at Food Junction at NEX shopping mall.
He then wrote a post sharing his experience and cautioning people about the risks of using wet trays to carry hot food in the food court.
What happened
Chen was having dinner with his family at Food Junction in NEX shopping mall on March 4 after returning from a three-month-long action-packed shoot in Siem Reap, Cambodia.
He bought a bowl of hot soup, which spilled out after the bowl slid on the wet tray that he was holding.
Chen shared this photo of the scalded area on his body, which was visibly red and swelling with some blisters on the skin.
8 full hours of fight scenes with 3 different partners and I was injury free. A simple dinner with my wife, a wet tray and a bowl of really hot soup later… – Dear Food courts ( @foodjunctionsg )please wipe your trays dry before using them and guys, watch out for wet trays. Stay safe. ❤️
Despite having an autoimmune disorder, which Chen has been open about sharing on social media, he said he had no time to visit a doctor and will be applying some essential oils to get better.
From the latest update on Chen’s Instagram, he revealed that he noticed the scalded area is worse than he first thought.
He was breaking into cold sweat as Pang helped to change his wound dressing.
Last night while changing my wound dressing, I noticed the burn condition is worse than I expected. That’s when the family jumped into action. – What’s the best thing about having a family? For me it’s when there’s pain in life, you have people to laugh at it with you. (Or laugh at you). – Swipe all the way to see the wound. – I’ll upload the full 5 min version of this, unmanly, unglamorous video on IGTV. Go have a good laugh. – @katepang311 @kandiefamily #AdenChen #AveryChen
Unhelpful foodcourt staff
Separately, Chen’s wife Kate Pang also recounted the same incident on her Instagram to alert her followers to be more careful about using wet trays in the food court.
In her post, Pang also described the hassle she had to go through to seek help when the incident happened.
She wrote that the staff at the food court were not being very helpful when she anxiously asked for some ice cubes.
She said they were initially reluctant to give her some because the ice cubes were not for sale in the food court.
The staff eventually relented, but Pang concluded that it would have been easier to buy a drink instead, which comes with a complimentary cup of ice cubes.
In response, a spokesperson of Food Junction said it is investigating this incident.
提醒大家⚠️使用餐盘端汤时，尽量不要拿到湿的餐盘哦！ – 安迪昨天端汤的时候，因为餐盘上有水，让汤碗突然滑动，结果汤洒了一些在身上，立马就破皮了…😭😭😭 – 跑去水果店跟aunty买一杯冰，aunty说“冰没有在卖”我说我老公被汤烫伤破皮了，可以卖我一些吗？aunty还是坚持这个没有在卖… 后来旁边另一位aunty说“你就拿一些给她啦！”….我拿到大概5片冰块…我跟她说可以多给我一些吗？我再给你钱，aunty不太情愿又给了我一点，然后又说“这个没有在卖的！”🤪🤪 – 事后想一想，应该跟aunty说我要买一瓶饮料+一杯冰，然后把饮料还给aunty就好了，这样我就可以买到一杯冰块了…而不用多买一瓶水了… – #真没想到买一杯冰块有这么困难 #不经一事不长一智
Here’s a translation of Pang’s Instagram post:
Here’s a reminder to everyone ⚠️Do try to avoid using a wet tray to carry a bowl of soup!
–
Andie was holding a bowl of hot soup on a wet tray yesterday. The bowl shifted on the wet tray and spilt some soup on him which scalded his torso. 😭😭😭
I ran to the fruits stall to ask for a cup of ice from the aunty but the aunty replied, “we do not sell ice here”. I asked if she could sell me some because my hubby was scalded by hot soup but she still insisted that she cannot do so.
After that, another aunty who was standing aside told her, “You give her some lah”…I managed to get around 5 pieces of ice cubes…I asked her if she can pass me a few more? I can pay her more money, aunty unwillingly passed me some again and said “we do not sell this (ice) here!”
On hindsight, I should just tell the aunty that I want to buy a drink and a cup of ice, then return the drink to the aunty. This way I could have gotten a cup of ice cubes…without buying another another bottle of water…
#didntexpectthatbuyingacupoficecanbesodifficult #wisdomonlycomeswithexperience
Online reactions
Many commenters on her post, however, find that the food court staff should exercise sympathy and flexibility to make an exception in this case.
Fann Wong: I’m so angry, what’s wrong with this Aunty?
Kate Pang: I’m dumbfounded too.
This aunty is really inflexible!
There was also a comment that highlighted that Pang should not have iced the scalded area.
Top photo collage from @andiechen and @katepang311
