Alice in Wonderland exhibition in ArtScience Museum from April 13 – Sept. 22, 2019

The rabbit hole awaits.

Mandy How | March 14, 03:25 pm

Fans of Alice in Wonderland will be thrilled at this news.

Based on Lewis Carroll’s works , an upcoming ArtScience Museum exhibition titled “Wonderland” will run from April 13 – Sep. 22, 2019.

Visitors can expect props, theatrical sets, interactive environments, and audiovisual artwork.

This includes over 300 artefacts and objects such as first edition books, drawings, original costumes, films, magic lantern projectors, animation, and puppetry.

Looking Glass House, Queen’s Croquet Ground, and more

Lewis Carroll’s drawing room serves as the exhibition’s starting point, followed by he Hallway of Doors, Pool of Tears, Looking Glass House, and the Queen’s Croquet Ground.

The drawing room. Photo by Phoebe Powell.
Photo by Anne Moffatt.

However, the highlight of the exhibition is the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, where one can sit around a table and participate in an “audiovisual feast” as the room transforms in real time.

Photo by Phoebe Powell.
Photo by Phoebe Powell.

For their journey, visitors will receive their own Lost Map of Wonderland, a “physical interactive tool” that will aid in navigating and uncovering the exhibition.

Ticketing and prices

This is the exhibition’s first stop in its global tour.

Tickets will be available from Apr. 1 at all Marina Bay Sands box offices and website.

Here are the prices:

Top image by Phoebe Powell.

