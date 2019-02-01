Dog chained in back alley for over 10 years in S’pore looking for loving home to live out final days

This is Louis, a rottweiler:

Chained to pipes for 10 years

He has spent over 10 years of his life tethered to pipes at a back alley, according to a March 10 post on Facebook group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore.

Apparently, Louis’ purpose was to be a guard dog.

However, by the time the owner gave him up to the Agri-Food & Veterinary Association of Singapore (AVA), he was in a poor state.

He was skinny, had a serious ear and yeast infection, as well as lumps all over his body:

Fosterers could not cope

According to the post, two fosterers extended their help after hearing about Louis.

However, the fosterers eventually couldn’t cope with the demands of caring for the dog. Apparently, Louis had severe “separation anxiety”, barking for hours on end and demanding long walks.

He also suffered a mild stroke recently, and according to the Facebook post, “does not have much time left”.

Appealing for some love

Given these circumstances, the post appealed for someone to give him a “soft bed” and “home to call his own”.

They even created a bucket list for Louis, listing activities such as a having a birthday party, massage, trip to a doggie cafe as well as a day at the beach.

In the comments section, at least one person has expressed interest to adopt Louis.

Another commenter also volunteered to throw him a party or take him to the beach:

Others also volunteered to chip in a bed, or contribute a donation:

Interested parties are advised to drop the page a message to find out more.

This is the Facebook post:

Top photo composite image, via FB/Chained Dog Awareness Singapore.