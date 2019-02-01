More than 10 kitties, many of Russian Blue breed, allegedly abandoned at Marsiling void deck

More than 10 cats have been abandoned at an HDB block in Marsiling, according to one Facebook post by one Siau Li Chao.

Abandoned kitties

In the March 26 post, Siau claimed that the owner had abandoned the cats at the block when he or she moved last year, who ended up disturbing residents with their defecation, urination and fighting.

The cats, mainly of the Russian Blue breed, were all unsterilised at the time, but were subsequently neutered under the Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage programme by the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).

The Russian Blue is a cat breed believed to originate from northern Russia. The breed is short-haired, and the fur coat has varying colours, from a lighter silver to a dark grey.

Looking for fosterers & adopters

Volunteers are currently looking for fosterers or adopters to re-home these cats.

If you are interested to help, please ensure you are able to abide by the following conditions:

Windows and gates must be meshed, with photo evidence to be provided

Cats must be kept strictly indoors

If, for whatever reason, the adopter or fosterer is unable to keep the cat, the cat must be returned to the volunteers

Home visits must be allowed

Siau did not reveal the exact number of cats involved. However, according to a photo she posted, there appear to be at least 10.

Some of the cats are tame while others are more skittish, Siau added.

Anyone who is able to help should drop her a personal message.

Here is her Facebook post:

