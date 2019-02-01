Latest Yeezy model available in Pacific Plaza S’pore for S$450 on March 23, 2019

Queues might form outside the normally quiet Pacific Plaza on March 23, 2019.

This is because the The YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 Geode is launching at the mall’s Adidas Originals outlet then, in addition to being available online.

The sportswear brand describes the shoe’s design as “black roller knit and premium leather with grey and brown nubuck overlays with reflective details throughout”.

Each pair will cost you S$450.

Here are some photos of the shoes:

The Yeezy series is a collaboration between Adidas and Kanye West that launched in 2015 to great popularity.

Address:

9 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228210

Opening Hours:

11am – 9:30pm, daily

Top image via Adidas Singapore and Google Maps