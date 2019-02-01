fbpx

Back
﻿

Latest Yeezy model available in Pacific Plaza S’pore for S$450 on March 23, 2019

Hmmm.

Mandy How | March 21, 01:53 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Queues might form outside the normally quiet Pacific Plaza on March 23, 2019.

This is because the The YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 Geode is launching at the mall’s Adidas Originals outlet then, in addition to being available online.

The sportswear brand describes the shoe’s design as “black roller knit and premium leather with grey and brown nubuck overlays with reflective details throughout”.

Each pair will cost you S$450.

Here are some photos of the shoes:

Photo via Adidas Singapore
Photo via Adidas Singapore
Photo via Adidas Singapore
Photo via Adidas Singapore
Photo via Adidas Singapore

The Yeezy series is a collaboration between Adidas and Kanye West that launched in 2015 to great popularity.

Address:
9 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228210

Opening Hours:
11am – 9:30pm, daily

Top image via Adidas Singapore and Google Maps

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man coughs in toddler's direction on MRT, shouts 'HWAAAAH!!!' after being scolded by toddler's mum

Another day, another threat to call the police.

March 21, 12:56 pm

S'pore is 2nd-happiest Asian country, 34th in the world: World Happiness Report

We can be happy about this result.

March 21, 12:26 pm

Taiwanese bubble tea chain The Alley opening cafe in Cineleisure in mid-April 2019

Wow wow.

March 21, 11:55 am

American figure skater allegedly stabbed 16-year-old Korean rival with skate blades before competition

The American had supposedly been bullying her rival for several months.

March 21, 10:41 am

Nazri Nasir leads S'pore Lions to victory over M'sia in their backyard

We're in the final!

March 21, 10:29 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close