16 cats caged & abandoned in Punggol, fosterers/adopters urgently needed

Some of them were found at the rubbish disposal area.

Mandy How | March 2, 03:12 pm

On March 1, 2019, 16 cats were found caged and abandoned in Sumang, Punggol.

Fives cages around a multi-storey carpark

The case was made public by Facebook page Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats (SOSCC), although the cats appear to be first discovered by Zuhairi Asy-Syahid Marican.

Screenshot via SOSCC

There were five cages in total, found at different spots around a multi-storey carpark.

Screenshot via SOSCC
Photo via SOSCC
Photo via Carpurrdiem
Photo via SOSCC
Photo via Carpurrdiem

Some of them were just kittens.

Photo via SOSCC

Cats are with AVA

Although Zuhairi did not alert the authorities, it seems like another resident reported the incident to AVA, who subsequently came to collect the cats.

According to SOSCC, the cats are currently under AVA’s care.

However, fosterers and adopters are urgently needed before a SOSCC volunteer can bail the felines out.

Otherwise, SOSCC claims, AVA will be putting the cats down.

Mothership has reached out to AVA and will update this article if they reply.

Backyard breeding?

Carpurrdiem, a non-profit cat rehoming organisation, speculates that the abandoned cats were used for backyard breeding.

A backyard breeder is “amateur animal breeder whose breeding is considered substandard”, and the breeding is usually done on a smaller scale, usually at home.

Top image via SOSCC

 

