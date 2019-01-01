Old Ah Bengs exercise by fighting outside Blk 418 Yishun Ave 11 coffee shop

If running, biking and line-dancing are not your cup of tea when it comes to keeping fit, exchanging blows on the streets in full view of the public might suit your palette better.

Group activity

That’s exactly what a group of old Ah Bengs decided to engage in as seen in a 25-second video posted on Facebook.

The melee involving flailing arms and legs took place right in front of the Block 418 Yishun Avenue 11 coffee shop at night — although the exact date of this public display of disaffection is not known.

What was their routine?

Getting the blood circulation going in their fists, faces and feet is a guy getting two-on-one, grounded and pounded by two guys repeatedly:

The combination of blows sure put the sprightly step back into the guy who was previously curled up in a foetal position, but appeared unscathed as he got up and made a run for it.

Public display of disaffection

Children bore witness to the strenuous physical activities as it was probably still early in the evening and before bedtime.

Never too old to quit and never too young to start.

Exercising in public is infectious

But where’s the fun in watching other people exercise?

As exercising can be infectious, it also appears there was a transference of skill sets as the physical activity translated into action by bystanders.

The patrons at the coffee shop had to mill about and put in some exertion time too.

All in all a great workout.

