SCDF will sound “Important Message” signal nation-wide on Feb. 15, 6.20pm

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) informed the public via Facebook that they will be sounding the “Important Message” signal on Feb. 15, at 6.20pm.

The British surrendered to the Japanese Imperial Forces in 1942 on this day.

For your convenience, here’s the announcement:

The “Important Message” signal will be sounded through the island-wide Public Warning System (PWS) sirens and the SGSecure Mobile App today at 6.20pm. Tune in to any local radio station for a brief message on the PWS immediately after hearing the signal. You can also find out more about the PWS by visiting https://bit.ly/2BDFvmD #ANationofLifesavers #TotalDefenceDay #CivilDefence #150YearsOfCDVolunteerism

For those who have downloaded SGSecure app on your phone, the signal will also ring from the app if your phone is not on silent or vibration mode.

The signal will last for about 20 seconds or once you acknowledge that you have received the message.

What is the Public Warning System (PWS)?

The Public Warning System (PWS) was installed all over Singapore by the SCDF.

It’s an islandwide network of more than 2,000 sirens installed at strategic points that include rooftops and certain grounds.

You should hear the PWS island-wide on every Feb. 15 and Sept. 15.

There are four different signals:

The alarm signal, The all-clear signal, The important message signal, and The chime test signal — which you hear at noon on the first of every month.

Each serves a different purpose, such as warning people of an impending danger, or alerting people to tune in to local FM radio stations for an important message broadcast.

If you’re not too sure how the “important message signal” sounds:

Or this might be more useful, starting from 0:20:

But we’re sure it’ll be loud enough for you to recognise it.

Don’t forget to turn on your radios at 6.20pm!

Top photo edited from SCDF

If you cannot remember what are the few Total Defence elements, watch this video:

