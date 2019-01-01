fbpx

We Bare Bears meet-&-greet, themed activities at Tampines 1 & Century Square from March 20 – 26, 2019

Mandy How | February 26, 12:03 pm

The might just replace the hype for Pikachu parades.

From March 20 to 26, 2019, We Bare Bears will be at Tampines 1 and Century Square.

Here are some event highlights.

Themed activities

At the malls, themed activities centred around “food and fun” will be available:

  • Explore a food truck bazaar
  • Snap a photo Designated Instagram spots and hashtag them with #Tampines1xWBB #CenturySqxWBB for a chance to win We Bare Bears kitchenware premiums.
  • Spend S$20 at either mall to sign up for craft workshops of making shrink art keychains and customising tote bags.
  • Spend at least S$200 in any store (S$150 for F&B) to redeem We Bare Bear kitchenware such as mugs, plates and bowls from February 18 to March 31, 2019.
Via Tampines 1/Facebook
Via Tampines 1/Facebook
Via Tampines 1/Facebook
Via Tampines 1/Facebook

Meet-and-greet

Furthermore, on the weekend of March 23 and 24, the bears will be hosting a meet-and-greet/ photo session at Tampines 1 and Century Square respectively.

Here are the timings:

  • March 23, Tampines 1
    1pm, 3pm, 5pm
  • March 24, Century Square
    1pm, 3pm, 5pm

Furthermore, from March 5, the bears will also visit tourist hot spots around Singapore with local influencer Preetipls as their personal tour guide.

However, these locations have yet to be revealed, so keep an eye out for them.

Top image via Cartoon Network Asia and Tampines 1/Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

