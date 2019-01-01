fbpx

Back
﻿

Vivian Balakrishnan: Vessels in S’pore waters follow S’pore’s rules, not M’sia’s instructions

A Singapore Police Coast Guard boat observed the collision.

Sulaiman Daud | February 26, 03:02 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Singapore will not allow any foreign government to “assert any authority” in Singaporean waters.

Speaking in Parliament on Feb. 26, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan referred to the Feb. 9 incident where Malaysian government vessel Polaris and Greek-registered ship Pireas collided within Singapore’s territory.

Pireas allowed to carry on by MPA

Replying to a question from NMP Walter Theseira, Vivian confirmed that the Greece-registered vessel was not detained by the Malaysian authorities, as it was within Singaporean waters.

A Singapore Police Coast Guard boat observed the collision.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was informed of the collision by the Maritime Security Task Force and Pireas itself.

Vivian added that MPA determined that the incident was not a “very serious marine casualty”.

The Pireas was allowed to proceed to its next port of call in Tanjung Pelapas, Malaysia.

What if Malaysia gives orders to mariners in Singaporean waters

Vivian also said any vessels moving in Singapore waters designated as Singapore Port Limits, must take instructions from MPA.

Mariners should do so, even if they are given instructions by the Malaysian authorities, while in Singaporean waters.

Vivian said, as per The Straits Times:

“If there are any attempts to assert authority or take any unauthorised actions, our agencies and our vessels and our forces will take appropriate measures.”

Related story:

M’sian government vessel collides with another ship in S’pore waters

Top image from Singapore Police Force’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Thai politician trying to get elected by promising to make marijuana legal in Thailand

Possibly the highest country in the world.

February 26, 02:46 pm

We Bare Bears meet-&-greet, themed activities at Tampines 1 & Century Square from March 20 - 26, 2019

Wao.

February 26, 12:03 pm

Mikhy Brochez threatened S'pore govt to release his husband or he will release HIV data

He wanted to secure Ler Teck Siang's release.

February 26, 11:41 am

1 killed & 16 injured in bus accident at Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, near Tuas Checkpoint

Hope Malaysians and deliveries coming to S'pore are not too affected by this.

February 26, 11:14 am

Mum with baby on 10-hour flight gives out over 200 packs of sweets & ear plugs to passengers

So sweet.

February 26, 10:30 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close