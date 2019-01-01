Vivian Balakrishnan: Vessels in S’pore waters follow S’pore’s rules, not M’sia’s instructions

Singapore will not allow any foreign government to “assert any authority” in Singaporean waters.

Advertisement

Speaking in Parliament on Feb. 26, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan referred to the Feb. 9 incident where Malaysian government vessel Polaris and Greek-registered ship Pireas collided within Singapore’s territory.

Pireas allowed to carry on by MPA

Replying to a question from NMP Walter Theseira, Vivian confirmed that the Greece-registered vessel was not detained by the Malaysian authorities, as it was within Singaporean waters.

A Singapore Police Coast Guard boat observed the collision.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was informed of the collision by the Maritime Security Task Force and Pireas itself.

Vivian added that MPA determined that the incident was not a “very serious marine casualty”.

The Pireas was allowed to proceed to its next port of call in Tanjung Pelapas, Malaysia.

Advertisement

What if Malaysia gives orders to mariners in Singaporean waters

Vivian also said any vessels moving in Singapore waters designated as Singapore Port Limits, must take instructions from MPA.

Mariners should do so, even if they are given instructions by the Malaysian authorities, while in Singaporean waters.

Vivian said, as per The Straits Times:

“If there are any attempts to assert authority or take any unauthorised actions, our agencies and our vessels and our forces will take appropriate measures.”

Related story:

Top image from Singapore Police Force’s Facebook page.