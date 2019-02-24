fbpx

New age vending machines in S’pore sell 3M hooks & travel adaptors from S$3.50

You can put anything in a vending machine.

Fasiha Nazren | February 24, 07:17 pm

Upsurge

Nowadays, you can put almost anything into vending machines.

24-hour vending machines at Jurong West have everything from soya sauce, to detergent, to ink cartridges

Vending machine at a temple in Balestier dispenses 4D numbers

Vending machine in Yishun dispenses Norwegian salmon fillet for S$5.90

And now, you can even get home and electrical appliances from a machine.

Home and electrical appliances vending machine

Apart from a brick-and-mortar store at Sam Leong Road, local electrical company Lian Kok Electrical Pte Ltd also have vending machines providing a variety of home and electrical products.

Here’s what one looks like:

Some of the products that you can get from the vending machine include:

3M hooks (S$5.50)

Energizer AA/AAA batteries (S$3.50 per pack)

Universal travel adaptors (S$17)

TSA combination luggage locks (S$10 each)

Six vending machines

Currently, there are six of these vending machines all over Singapore.

Here’s a list of places where you can find them:

  • Tiong Bahru Plaza
  • Tampines 1
  • Our Tampines Hub
  • Hillion Mall
  • Downtown East
  • SingPost Centre

You can find out more here:

Top image from Lian Kok Electrical Pte Ltd

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

