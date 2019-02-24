New age vending machines in S’pore sell 3M hooks & travel adaptors from S$3.50
You can put anything in a vending machine.
Nowadays, you can put almost anything into vending machines.
24-hour vending machines at Jurong West have everything from soya sauce, to detergent, to ink cartridges
Vending machine at a temple in Balestier dispenses 4D numbers
Vending machine in Yishun dispenses Norwegian salmon fillet for S$5.90
And now, you can even get home and electrical appliances from a machine.
Home and electrical appliances vending machine
Apart from a brick-and-mortar store at Sam Leong Road, local electrical company Lian Kok Electrical Pte Ltd also have vending machines providing a variety of home and electrical products.
Here’s what one looks like:
Some of the products that you can get from the vending machine include:
3M hooks (S$5.50)
Energizer AA/AAA batteries (S$3.50 per pack)
Universal travel adaptors (S$17)
TSA combination luggage locks (S$10 each)
Six vending machines
Currently, there are six of these vending machines all over Singapore.
Here’s a list of places where you can find them:
- Tiong Bahru Plaza
- Tampines 1
- Our Tampines Hub
- Hillion Mall
- Downtown East
- SingPost Centre
You can find out more here:
