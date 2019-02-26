1 killed & 16 injured in bus accident at Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, near Tuas Checkpoint

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned of heavy traffic at Tuas Second Link this morning.

The heavy vehicle lane was temporarily closed as a result of a bus accident.

Barricades were put up at the heavy vehicle lane at Tuas Checkpoint this morning.

17 casualties from bus accident at Tuas Checkpoint

A bus collided with the railings near Tuas Second Link at around 4 am on Feb. 26.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a call for help at 501 Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim at 4.25am.

A woman was pronounced dead on the spot while 16 others were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and National University Hospital.

While it is unclear if the casualties were passengers, only the driver was trapped when SCDF officers arrived on the scene.

He was rescued using hydraulic rescue tools.

The accident had also resulted in heavy traffic at Tuas Checkpoint since early morning.

Heavy traffic at Tuas Checkpoint

As of 10am, incoming traffic towards Tuas Checkpoint remained heavy.

The heavy vehicle lane was reopened at 10am.