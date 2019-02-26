fbpx

Back
﻿

1 killed & 16 injured in bus accident at Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, near Tuas Checkpoint

Hope Malaysians and deliveries coming to S'pore are not too affected by this.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 26, 11:14 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned of heavy traffic at Tuas Second Link this morning.

The heavy vehicle lane was temporarily closed as a result of a bus accident.

Barricades were put up at the heavy vehicle lane at Tuas Checkpoint this morning.

Photo from EK 168 Transport.

17 casualties from bus accident at Tuas Checkpoint

A bus collided with the railings near Tuas Second Link at around 4 am on Feb. 26.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a call for help at 501 Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim at 4.25am.

A woman was pronounced dead on the spot while 16 others were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and National University Hospital.

While it is unclear if the casualties were passengers, only the driver was trapped when SCDF officers arrived on the scene.

He was rescued using hydraulic rescue tools.

Photo from Deejay Nesh Facebook post.

The accident had also resulted in heavy traffic at Tuas Checkpoint since early morning.

Photo from Deejay Nesh Facebook post.
Photo from Deejay Nesh Facebook post.

Heavy traffic at Tuas Checkpoint

As of 10am, incoming traffic towards Tuas Checkpoint remained heavy.

The heavy vehicle lane was reopened at 10am.

 

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mum with baby on 10-hour flight gives out over 200 packs of sweets & ear plugs to passengers

So sweet.

February 26, 10:30 am

Burning scent worsens across S'pore, change in wind direction to bring 'slightly hazy conditions'

You still can carry out activities as per normal.

February 26, 12:39 am

Jurong Fire Station tower to be retained as part of new Boon Lay estate with fire station playground

Flats made to look like the iconic tower.

February 26, 12:18 am

S’pore has changed since SAP schools first started in 1979, but they’re still relevant

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 25, 11:24 pm

S'porean drag queen lip-syncs to old-school Hokkien songs in public in broad daylight

Getting higher than the hair.

February 25, 10:15 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close