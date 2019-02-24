S’pore commuters find public transport more reliable but operators are losing money

Singaporeans are feeling more satisfied with public transport, it seems.

The Public Transport Council released the results of their 2018 Public Transport Customer Satisfaction Survey (PTCSS) on February 13, 2019.

It showed that overall satisfaction with public transport had risen:

The survey was conducted in October 2018 and polled 5,000 public transport users.

Respondents were asked to provide a rating of ‘1’ to ‘10’ based on their level of satisfaction with and the importance of eight bus and MRT service attributes, with ‘1’ representing ‘very dissatisfied/unimportant’ and ‘10’ representing ‘very satisfied/important’.

The eight service attributes are:

Safety and security Waiting time Reliability Service information Bus interchange/ bus stop/ MRT station accessibility Comfort Travel time Customer service

Here are the satisfaction mean score and percentage of commuter satisfaction for the MRT and bus service:

When it comes to bus service, more than 93 per cent of commuters are satisfied with all the all the service attributes except for waiting time – which only 88.1 per cent of commuters are satisfied with.

However, this 88.1 per cent still its higher than 2017’s 78.8 per cent – signalling an improvement in waiting times.

Overall, 98 per cent of commuters were satisfied with local bus services.

On the other hand, MRT services scored a little lower on overall satisfaction – 97.8 per cent. Among all of the service attributes, commuters were least satisfied with the comfort level of MRT trains; only 87.1 per cent of respondents reported being satisfied.

All the other MRT service attributes received satisfaction levels of more than 90 per cent from respondents.

Commuters’ perception of improvement

Indeed, more commuters found that the MRT service had improved since 2017.

72 per cent of respondents said that the MRT has improved over the year, compared to 50.3 per cent who said there was an improvement from 2016 to 2017.

Fewer commuters found an improvement in the bus service, however. 77.8 per cent of respondents found that there was an improvement in bus service over the past year – a drop of 3 per cent from last year’s response. Despite, this overall bus satisfaction has went up.

What is more interesting is the change in the perception of most important service attributes, indicating a change in priorities regarding transport.

In 2017, commuters reported that the top three most important service attributes were:

Safety/Security Reliability Travel time

In 2018, the top three most important service attributes changed to:

Travel time, Waiting time, Stop/station accessibility

Cheap, reliable service taking toll on operators

While satisfaction with public transport reliability went up from 82.9 per cent to 93.2 per cent, public transport operators are feeling the pinch.

This was revealed by Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan in Parliament on Feb. 13.

According to Khaw, operating and maintenance costs are fully borne by the two rail operators and their efforts in increasing rail reliability have tangible results:

“Under the current financing model, the operating and maintenance costs (or O&M costs for short) are fully borne by the two rail operators, SMRT Trains and SBS Transit. The rail operators have intensified their O&M regimes over the past few years to raise reliability. Coupled with LTA’s asset renewal, rail reliability has improved significantly. Last year, the MRT network achieved a Mean Kilometres Between Failure (MKBF) of 690,000 train-km. This is a significant improvement of over three times from 2017, when the network MKBF was at 181,000 train-km. We expect further improvement this year.”

Khaw said that both operators reported losses in the past financial year because of increased operating costs:

“In the financial year ended 31 March 2018, SMRT Trains reported a loss of $86 million, against an operating cost of $838 million and commuters’ fare income of $608 million1. SBST’s Downtown Line also incurred a loss of more than $47 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2017, against an operating cost of $132 million and commuters’ fare income of $69 million.”

In addition, the government invests and subsidises heavily to ensure that the rail network is reliable and affordable.

For instance the government will be spending about S$25 billion over the next five years to expand the MRT network, and another S$4.5 billion to build up, replace and upgrade rail operating assets on the rail network.

You can read the PTC press release here and Khaw’s parliamentary reply here.

Top image by Chiew Teng.