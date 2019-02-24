Toys “R” Us S’pore offering up to 70% off Marvel & DC merchandise at Outram Road until Mar. 3, 2019

Toy retailer Toys “R” Us is having yet another toy sale.

Geoffrey’s Toy Bazaar will be held from Feb. 21 to Mar. 3 at Tan Boon Liat Building.

Advertisement

Up to 70% off toys

The toys and merchandise offered will be sold at discounted prices of up to 70 per cent off.

These items include official merchandise from Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC Universe and Disney

Here’s a sneak peek of what you can get:

The Batman Movie Lego sets from S$41.99

Baby doll set from S$16.99

Marvel and DC Universe caps (S$19.99)

Marvel graphic apparel from S$12.99

PJ Masks toys from S$5

Guardians of the Galaxy toy figurines from S$4.98

Star Wars merchandise from S$11.98

Where to go: Tan Boon Liat Building, 315 Outram Rd, #14-06 Singapore 169074

When to go: Feb. 21 – Mar. 3, 11am to 6pm

Top image from Toys “R” Us Singapore’s Facebook page