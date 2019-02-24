fbpx

Toys “R” Us S’pore offering up to 70% off Marvel & DC merchandise at Outram Road until Mar. 3, 2019

Time to stock up.

Fasiha Nazren | February 21, 03:58 pm

Toy retailer Toys “R” Us is having yet another toy sale.

Geoffrey’s Toy Bazaar will be held from Feb. 21 to Mar. 3 at Tan Boon Liat Building.

Up to 70% off toys

The toys and merchandise offered will be sold at discounted prices of up to 70 per cent off.

These items include official merchandise from Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC Universe and Disney

Here’s a sneak peek of what you can get:

The Batman Movie Lego sets from S$41.99

Photo from Toys “R” Us Singapore
Photo from Toys “R” Us Singapore

Baby doll set from S$16.99

Photo from Toys “R” Us Singapore

Marvel and DC Universe caps (S$19.99)

Photo from Toys “R” Us Singapore

Marvel graphic apparel from S$12.99

Photo from Toys “R” Us Singapore

PJ Masks toys from S$5

Photo from Toys “R” Us Singapore

Guardians of the Galaxy toy figurines from S$4.98

Photo from Toys “R” Us Singapore

Star Wars merchandise from S$11.98

Photo from Toys “R” Us Singapore

Where to go: Tan Boon Liat Building, 315 Outram Rd, #14-06 Singapore 169074
When to go: Feb. 21 – Mar. 3, 11am to 6pm

