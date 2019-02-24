fbpx

Tottenham Hotspur FC to visit S’pore for the first time since 1995

Lads, it's Tottenham.

Sulaiman Daud | February 19, 02:20 pm

Upsurge

There will be at least two clubs from the English Premier League visiting Singapore this summer.

On Feb. 13, it was reported that northern giants Manchester United will coming to Singapore.

First-teamers coming

Tottenham Hotspur FC confirmed their own visit in a press release on Feb. 19.

According to the club, a “first-team squad” will travel to Singapore and Shanghai, China in July 2019 as part of the preparations for the 2019/2020 EPL season.

Ticketing details will be confirmed at a later date. It’s possible that Spurs will participate in the International Champions Cup, scheduled to take place in Singapore in July 2019.

This means that Spurs fans here can expect to see stars like World Cup-winner Hugo Lloris, England first-teamer Dele Alli, and Asian sensation Son Heung-min in action.

England captain Harry Kane is currently out injured, but he should be fine in time for the tour too.

Photo from Tottenham Hotspur’s Facebook page.

Previously lost to a Singapore team

According to the club, they last visited Singapore in 1995.

Back then, a fancied Spurs team featuring England legend Gary Lineker lost 4-2 on penalties to a Singapore Lions team with Fandi Ahmad.

It’s entirely possible that by the time Spurs visit Singapore, they will do so as EPL champions. But that is considered unlikely at best.

They’ll be out for revenge then.

