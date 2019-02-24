fbpx

Both winning tickets for the S$13.6 million Toto Hong Bao draw from Yishun

Congrats.

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 22, 11:16 pm

You might have seen the inordinate lines stretching out along various Singapore Pools outlets the past few days.

They are queuing for one of the largest Toto pools draw in history, as the previous record was $13.9 million in 2016.

Here’s one.

That was in Hougang.

Unfortunately for that snaking queue, the winning tickets were being, or already, snapped up in Yishun.

Here are the two locations.


Here are the winning numbers.

Screenshot from Singapore Pools

And the shared jackpot.

The S$13.6 million prize money had snowballed after no one won the draw on Feb. 18.

 

The prize money will now be split in two.

According to Channel 8, the two winning tickets bought from the same location, and were both ordinary six-number QuickPick selection.

The winners were announced at 9.30pm over at the Singapore Pools building.

This is the latest in a list of early winners this year.

Here are the others.

S$9.58 million in Jan. 14, 2019 Toto is second largest amount won by one person in S’pore

Image collated from Singapore Pools and Wikipedia

