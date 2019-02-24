Both winning tickets for the S$13.6 million Toto Hong Bao draw from Yishun

You might have seen the inordinate lines stretching out along various Singapore Pools outlets the past few days.

They are queuing for one of the largest Toto pools draw in history, as the previous record was $13.9 million in 2016.

Here’s one.

Advertisement

That was in Hougang.

Unfortunately for that snaking queue, the winning tickets were being, or already, snapped up in Yishun.

Here are the two locations.





Advertisement

Here are the winning numbers.

And the shared jackpot.

The S$13.6 million prize money had snowballed after no one won the draw on Feb. 18.

The prize money will now be split in two.

According to Channel 8, the two winning tickets bought from the same location, and were both ordinary six-number QuickPick selection.

The winners were announced at 9.30pm over at the Singapore Pools building.

Advertisement

This is the latest in a list of early winners this year.

Here are the others.

Related

Image collated from Singapore Pools and Wikipedia