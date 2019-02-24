Woman with Alzheimer’s walked over 600km from Thailand to China after leaving home to visit son

A 59-year-old Thai woman with Alzheimer’s walked over 600km into China, after leaving home to see her son in June 2018, the Bangkok Post (BP) reported.

Known as Kaewmanee Arjor of the ethnic Akha hill tribe from Chiang Rai province, American-based media Nextshark stated that she was subsequently found in Kunming, China, in late January, by Chinese officials.

It is unclear how long she took to enter China or which route she took, due to Chiang Rai’s proximity to the borders of both Laos and Myanmar.

Supposedly walked the entire route by foot, asked for food along the way

BP reported that the Chinese officials who discovered her also found a Thai identity card in her possession and recognised symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

They subsequently contacted the local Thai consulate and took Arjor to a mental hospital.

Colonel Ekkorn Butsababodin of the Chiang Rai immigration police was quoted by Agence France Presse (AFP) as stating:

“She(Arjor) told officials she went there by foot, she kept walking, asking for food from stalls along the way”.

What’s more, she had lost up to 20kg by the end of the her journey.

Arjor was also quoted by Nextshark as stating that she had supposedly met her son before getting lost:

“I went to see my son… I met him, then I kept walking. There were no cars around.”

Chiang Rai immigration authorities donated money to reunite woman with her daughter

BP added that Arjor’s daughter filed a missing report with the police on June 12.

She had also asked the Chiang Rai immigration authorities for help, informing them about her mother’s condition with Alzheimer’s.

However, when her mother was found, she could not afford to bring her mother home as she only earned a daily wage of 300 baht from working on a golf course.

This led to the Chiang Rai immigration authorities’ decision to help by donating money to cover the travelling expenses of the trip, on humanitarian grounds.

A video released by the Thai immigration police to AFP showed a tearful reunion between both mother and daughter:

Both women then returned to Thailand on Feb. 15.

Kudos to everyone who helped.

Top image screenshots from AFP