Moon to appear 14% bigger on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 7.30pm because it’s another supermoon

Another supermoon will be making an appearance on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

It is the second supermoon event of the year.

The first took place on Jan. 21.

Biggest at 7.30pm

Observers in Singapore can get the best view of the supermoon at moonrise, which happens around 7.30pm, a Science Centre Singapore (SCS) spokesperson said.

The best place to view it in Singapore is at East Coast Park, according to the spokesperson.

Why is there another supermoon?

The phenomenon happens when a full moon appears bigger and brighter as it is at the closest distance to Earth.

If the sky is clear, the supermoon will appear 14 percent bigger than the farthest full moon this year.

As the moon is significantly larger than the smallest full moon in the year, it is still considered a supermoon event.

Different colours

The colour of the moon will also change depending on the amount of water vapour or smoke particles in the air.

The third and last supermoon of the year can be seen on March 21.

However, the supermoon will be “slightly smaller” than the Feb. 19 one.

If you miss the supermoon in March, the next time to catch one would be on March 9, 2020.