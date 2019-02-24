StarHub launches new 50GB mobile data bundle add-on for S$20 a month

If you’re a data addict, you might want to check out StarHub’s latest offering.

On Feb. 22, the telco announced the launch of its new mobile add-on that provides customers with a 50GB data bundle for a “flat” S$20 per month.

This add-on is available to all customers on postpaid plans, both with devices and SIM Only, that were introduced in Dec. 2018.

No surprises

Customers with the My StarHub app can obtain the add-on without paying a one-time fee, or making any contract commitments.

This is part of StarHub’s #HelloChange initiative, which it aims to shield customers from “data bill shock”.

Their recent mobile plans under this initiative offer customers “freedom” from contract and hidden fees.

For example, add-ons like Caller ID and International Roaming are offered free-of-charge as a standard, worth S$15.35 per month.

Support still given

If for some reason you’ve used up the additional 50GB, perhaps by streaming every single Netflix series your friends urge you to watch on your phone, there will still be “price certainty” for customers.

Surfing speeds will be throttled to 1Mbps, but it does at least support social chatting and casual Internet browsing.

This will be provided at no charge until the end of the billing month, after which normal speeds will resume.

Said StarHub’s Chief of Consumer Business Group Johan Buse:

“We continue our #HelloChange journey with a great new addition, as our customers deserve more pricing transparency and easy-to-understand mobile plans. ‘Unlimited’ data plans in the market today come with plenty of obscure limitations, from one-time activation fees to compulsory contracts and hidden speed and usage restrictions. Our worry-free data add-on takes such uncertainty and anxiety off our customers’ minds by offering clear value and transparency with superior network performance.”

Top image by Sulaiman Daud.