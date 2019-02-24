fbpx

Back
﻿

StarHub launches new 50GB mobile data bundle add-on for S$20 a month

Download everything.

Sulaiman Daud | February 22, 10:24 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

If you’re a data addict, you might want to check out StarHub’s latest offering.

On Feb. 22, the telco announced the launch of its new mobile add-on that provides customers with a 50GB data bundle for a “flat” S$20 per month.

This add-on is available to all customers on postpaid plans, both with devices and SIM Only, that were introduced in Dec. 2018.

No surprises

Customers with the My StarHub app can obtain the add-on without paying a one-time fee, or making any contract commitments.

This is part of StarHub’s #HelloChange initiative, which it aims to shield customers from “data bill shock”.

Their recent mobile plans under this initiative offer customers “freedom” from contract and hidden fees.

For example, add-ons like Caller ID and International Roaming are offered free-of-charge as a standard, worth S$15.35 per month.

Support still given

If for some reason you’ve used up the additional 50GB, perhaps by streaming every single Netflix series your friends urge you to watch on your phone, there will still be “price certainty” for customers.

Surfing speeds will be throttled to 1Mbps, but it does at least support social chatting and casual Internet browsing.

This will be provided at no charge until the end of the billing month, after which normal speeds will resume.

Said StarHub’s Chief of Consumer Business Group Johan Buse:

“We continue our #HelloChange journey with a great new addition, as our customers deserve more pricing transparency and easy-to-understand mobile plans. ‘Unlimited’ data plans in the market today come with plenty of obscure limitations, from one-time activation fees to compulsory contracts and hidden speed and usage restrictions.

Our worry-free data add-on takes such uncertainty and anxiety off our customers’ minds by offering clear value and transparency with superior network performance.”

Related story:

Circles.Life to discontinue their S$20 for 20GB add-on service, subscribers smell a rat

Top image by Sulaiman Daud.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

6 Myanmar nationals living at Choa Chu Kang cemetery arrested

It was a graveyard smash.

February 22, 10:00 am

Taiwan to vote on passing Asia's first same-sex marriage bill in May 2019

Bill would give same-sex couples similar legal protections as heterosexual couples.

February 22, 09:48 am

Photo of SingPost postman having a quick bite while on his bike evokes sympathy and praise

Kudos to the postmen, hope it gets better soon.

February 22, 09:01 am

Boy, 9, from S'pore finished 2nd place in karting race in Spain

Making sporting history.

February 21, 11:54 pm

Boxes of Shiba Inu marshmallows now on sale in Japan for 1,200 yen (S$14.60)

That little face.

February 21, 07:04 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close