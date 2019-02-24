fbpx

Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital employs special needs workers to distribute drinks & snacks

Small steps, but welcomed ones.

Sulaiman Daud | February 15, 03:55 pm

Upsurge

Making Singapore a more inclusive society takes hard work, but one private hospital is doing its part.

Mothership reader recently visited Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, and saw a special needs employee handling a cart in the lobby area.

Distributing complimentary drinks and snacks

According to her, the employee was giving out drinks and biscuits to visitors waiting in the lobby, provided free of charge by the hospital.

“She was very focused on work, and didn’t want to make small talk,” she added.

Photo courtesy of a Mothership reader.

The sign displayed on her cart said the water and biscuits are complimentary from the hospital.

It also includes two names, presumably of the employees handling the cart.

The employees are affiliated with the Association of People with Special Needs (APSN).

The reader said such an initiative is a positive step and said that the duo were doing “great work”.

Initiative began in 2016

When contacted, an APSN spokesperson confirmed that Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital currently employs two APSN alumni to distribute drinks and snacks.

The initiative was launched in July 2016.

Two other APSN alumni are also employed as staff at the hospital.

Efforts to boost employment

On Jan. 26, the Director of the Disability Office Alvin Tan said in a letter to The Straits Times that the Ministry of Social and Family Development is working to help people with special needs to find employment.

He cited the efforts of two government programmes, the Job Placement Job Support Programme administered by SG Enable, and the Open Door Programme.

These programmes provide:

  • Matching individuals to suitable jobs.
  • Workplace support through coaching to ease the transition process.
  • Funding for employee training, workplace modifications, job redesign and purchase of assistive technology devices.

Through their efforts, over 2,000 people with special needs have managed to find jobs.

As society does more to help, small steps like the one taken by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital can go a long way.

Top image from a Mothership reader and APSN’s Facebook page.

