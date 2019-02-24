S’porean lady took drugs despite being 8 months pregnant

A 29-year-old Singaporean woman, who was eight months pregnant, has been arrested for the suspected abuse of drugs in the vicinity of Buangkok Crescent, on the morning of Feb. 12.

Preliminary investigations found that the female suspect had abused methamphetamine just a day earlier despite being in her eighth month of pregnancy.

The woman was further found to have abused methamphetamine as well, during preliminary investigations, according to a press release by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Advertisement

Two children present for arrest

CNB stated that a 36-year-old man was also arrested in conjunction with the woman.

Two children, aged five and nine, were present for the arrest.

A total 114 unknown tablets, along with multiple apparatuses for drug consumption were discovered at the unit.

CNB added that the two children have since been placed under the care of suitable family members, while it works with the Ministry of Social and Family Development to safeguard their welfare, and ensure that the children continue to receive support.

Advertisement

However, it was not the only drug-related arrest, where children were present, that was made.

Another drug abuser found to have “Ice” in same room as his child

On Feb. 11, another arrest was made in the vicinity of Marsiling Lane, where two males, aged 18 and 28, were apprehended as suspected drug abusers.

CNB highlighted that a small amount of the narcotic “Ice” was found in the bedroom of the 28-year-old male, where his seven-year-old son was sleeping.

Preliminary investigations subsequently revealed that both males had been abusing drugs in the unit.

Arrests part of a wider operation

The arrests came as part of a larger island-wide operation that was carried out from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15.

Up to 92 suspected drug offenders were apprehended by the authorities, with roughly 116g of New Psychoactive Substances, 111g of cannabis, 58g of ‘Ice’, 54g of ketamine, 9g of heroin, 296 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and 12 Erimin-5 tablets seized during the operation.

In one particular case, CNB added that up to 10g of ‘Ice’, 24g of ketamine, 91g of cannabis, 10 Erimin-5 tablets and 42 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets were recovered from a unit in a private apartment within the vicinity of River Valley Close.

Advertisement

Over S$7,000 in cash was also recovered from the unit, together with some foreign currencies and various drug paraphernalia such as drug-taking apparatuses and a digital weighing scale.

A 39-year-old male was arrested within the unit on suspicion of drug trafficking.

An additional Erimin-5 tablet and a variety of unknown tablets were also recovered from the taxi that the suspect drove.

CNB shared that the operation included the following areas:

Buangkok

Choa Chu Kang

Geylang

Jurong

Marsiling

Pasir Ris

Toa Payoh

Woodlands

Yishun

Investigations into the drug activities of all 92 suspects are ongoing.

Advertisement

Top photo from CNB