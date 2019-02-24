fbpx

Port limits issue with S’pore likely to be resolved faster than water issue: M’sia foreign minister

Water price issue will take longer as it's more "complicated".

Kayla Wong | February 22, 03:44 pm

Of all the issues Singapore and Malaysia have with each other right now, the maritime boundary issue is likely to be resolved first, said Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, reported Bernama.

Working with Singapore to find a date to discuss further

Speaking to reporters after officiating the new campus of the Kuala Lumpur International School, Saifuddin said the dispute over port limits between Singapore and Malaysia “can be resolved in the near future compared to the water issue”.

As for the issue over the price of raw water Malaysia supplies to Singapore, he expected it to “take more time as it is quite complicated”.

Mahathir brings up water agreement renegotiation with S’pore again

Nevertheless, he said he is working with Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to look for a suitable date in the “near future to meet and hold further discussions”.

Eight ongoing issues

Although Saifuddin said more time is needed before an agreement can be reached, he remains optimistic.

“The willingness of the republic is very encouraging, compared to before when there was no progress.”

Saifuddin mentioned there were eight ongoing issues between both countries, two of which involve the Seletar Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures and the 1974 airspace agreement.

M’sian Transport Minister wants to take back control of Johor airspace. MOT responds.

Maritime discussions “overshadowed” by water price issue

The maritime boundary dispute was first sparked by Malaysia’s unilateral decision to extend the Johor Bahru port limits into Singapore waters in October 2018.

Singapore protested the move.

Subsequently, Malaysian vessels intruded into Singapore’s territorial waters repeatedly, even anchoring a few vessels in the area.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in Parliament back in January that the Attorneys-General of both countries met in December last year for talks on the water price issue.

However, discussions were “overshadowed” by the more recent maritime boundary and airspace management disputes.

Nevertheless, the two Attorneys-Generals will meet again to continue the discussion.

M’sia “committed” to resolve bilateral issues with S’pore despite Johor Chief Minister’s action

Vivian lays out facts in air & water territorial dispute that M’sia seems to disregard

Top image via Saifuddin Abdullah’s Facebook page

