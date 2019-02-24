fbpx

Back
﻿

2 S’poreans involved in terror-related activities detained under ISA, 1 arrested with help of M’sian Special Branch

Two radicalised Singaporeans detained.

Sulaiman Daud | February 15, 12:05 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Two Singaporeans have been detained under the Internal Security Act for their involvement in terrorism-related activities.

In a press release on Feb. 15, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed that Mohamed Kazali bin Salleh (Kazali) and Hazim Syahmi bin Mahfoot (Hazim) were detained in January 2019.

Kazali

Kazali is a 48-year-old businessman who has been working in Johor Bahru over the past decade.

He relocated to Malaysia with his family when he was a kid.

Sometime in 2009, Kazali met with another Malaysian, Wan Mohd Aquil bin Wan Zainal Abidin @ Akel Zainal (Akel).

Akel is believed to be the most senior Malaysian ISIS militant fighting in Syria.

He has been identified by Malaysian authorities as responsible for two plots to attack Malaysian police stations and places of worship.

Luckily, this was averted when Malaysian ISIS supporters were arrested in November 2018.

Good friends with an ISIS militant

Kazali was influenced by Akel’s radical views and conspiracy theories, and became convinced that he had a duty to travel to Syria and fight the so-called oppressors of Muslims.

Kazali even provided financial assistance for Akel to travel to Syria in 2013.

They kept in touch while Akel was in Syria. Kazali gave him more material assistance, and in return Akel updated him on his battlefield exploits.

Kazali became increasingly radicalised over time. He took a bai’ah or a pledge of allegiance to the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, which he conveyed to Akel over social media.

Attempted to influence others to travel to Syria

He agreed to join Akel in Syria on several occasions, but backed out because he did not want to leave behind his life in Malaysia.

Kazali was ordered by Akel to attack a Freemasons centre in Johor Bahru in December 2018, but did not do it because he was scared of capture by the authorities.

But this didn’t mean that he stopped his radical activities.

Kazali shared news of Akel’s activities on social media to “inspire” others to also travel to Syria, and was prepared to help anyone who wanted to do so.

Hazim

Meanwhile, Hazim, a 28-year-old freelance car exporter based in Singapore, met Kazali in Singapore in May 2018.

Their business dealings soon turned into a personal friendship, and Hazim became influenced by Kazali’s radical ideas.

Hazim became convinced that he had to undertake armed violence against perceived enemies of Islam, specifically non-Muslims.

He believed that all Muslims had a duty to travel to conflict zones like Myanmar, Syria and Palestine to fight non-Muslims.

He also took the bai’ah to remain loyal and obedient to Kazali, even if this involved carrying out attacks and killing others.

Malaysia and Singapore cooperate

Singapore’s Internal Security Department (ISD) and the Malaysian Special Branch (MSB) cooperated closely on investigations into Kazali’s terrorism-related activities, and his links with Akel.

Kazali was arrested in Malaysia by MSB officers in December 2018.

He was deported to Singapore and handed over to the ISD on Jan. 7, where he was arrested and issued with an Order of Detention (OD) under the ISA.

Hazim was in turn arrested in Singapore, and subsequently issued with an OD in January 2019.

MHA said:

“These cases highlight the dangers of radicalisation of Singaporeans overseas, and the potential impact within Singapore. The threat of extremism is one which does not respect national borders.”

Related story:

2 S’poreans issued restriction orders under ISA, 1 taught the other it is compulsory to “kill apostates”

Top image adapted from Aseanopol and ISD.

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🍺🍿
Here’s how to pair your CNY snacks with beer to look like a true blue connoisseur.

💰🍊🍊💰
What in the world are cashless angpaos?

🍊⏩🚢
Finally escape from your CNY fatigue with these heavily discounted cruise fares.

🤕🚗💰
Very sick but cannot miss work? This gets you covered $$$.

🍓🍓
Millennials are strawberries? Can eat one ah?

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Cherry blossom bar with Sakura Pool opening in Tokyo on March 22, 2019

Cardcaptive Sakura.

February 15, 12:16 pm

Cute Japanese mascots welcome Republic of S'pore Navy for goodwill exercise

Awww....

February 15, 11:38 am

Enterprising young man prepares romantic Valentine's Day meal at S'pore McDonald's

Hope she's lovin' it.

February 15, 02:02 am

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to meet Mahathir in M'sia from Feb. 17-18

Mahathir previously slammed the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

February 15, 01:56 am

Lone crocodile spotted basking at Orchid Country Club in Yishun on Valentine's Day

All water and fishing activities suspended in Lower Seletar Reservoir for now.

February 15, 01:34 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close