S’pore man confronts uncle burning offerings & vows to make him ‘popular’ on social media, backfires

The issue of burning offerings has been a hot topic for as long as one can remember.

Generally, the idea of burning offerings while not the most tantalising prospect, is considered by most to be an understandable proceeding, provided it takes place at designated areas.

A video, apparently taken in Woodlands, uploaded by Legit Singapore showcased yet another one of these incidents.



This time, the man felt that a combination of proximity to his house, as well as the general smokiness was too much to take.

The man started recording from his flat, showing the uncle who was burning the offerings.

Next, he confronted the uncle head-on, mostly on the grounds of his perceived lack of “common sense” and for not using “a little bit of (his) brain”.

Confrontation

The man with the camera phone threw out a few questions.

“You can burn it somewhere else, not in front of a person’s house.”

The uncle explained that he has no other choice, because the last time he had tried to shift the metal bins, he had been told not to do that.

The man claimed the uncle’s burning was responsible for his children’s coughing, and wanted him to use more “common sense”.

The man then suggested this compromise.

“You should put out the fire.”

To which the uncle pointed out a slight logical fallacy in that solution.

“You know what is called praying? You put out the fire, you might as well don’t pray.”

Fair point.

After a few more seconds of back and forth with no end in sight, the man decided to cut the argument short.

However he left with this promise, which he appears to have fulfilled.

“Thank you very much, I think there’s no point talking to you ok, this thing is going on social media. You’re going to be very popular.”

He then made a slight wager about the aforementioned popularity.

“Let’s see whose side they are on, good night.”

On the uncle’s side

Despite the man’s confidence in coming out on top online, the reactions have been quite unfavourable to him.

One of the main suggestions was basically, maybe close your windows.

Because perhaps it was the wind, more than any one culprit.

Other suggestions were a little bit less practical.

Here’s a post that is refusing to toe any racial lines others might prescribe for this particular incident.

“We are not standing up just because its a Malay guy. 1. He is burning in the Bin placed by Gov, so he’s not in the wrong. 2. It’s good enough he’s not burning it on the floor like some inconsiderate people. 3. There’s something called WINDOWS. 4. We’re sure you’re not the only one staying in that block. If other’s can tolerate and do the necessary to avoid the smoke & dust, why can’t u? 5. Telling him this video is going to social media, saying “see whose side their on” is soo childish. Especially when the joke’s on you. It’s already 2019, come on bro.”

Despite the support for the uncle, it is important to take note that being woken up in the wee hours of the morning, apparently around 2am, with your children coughing from fumes caused by someone burning offerings outside your house might be a bit jarring.

So while closing the window would have probably mitigated the problem by quite a bit, you can also understand the man’s frustration.

However as a few commenters noted, a particularly striking part of the video was at the end where he promised to make the uncle famous.

Implying that he wanted to “trend” the uncle for his actions.

Which they found to be an inherently untenable basis for striking up a polite conversation.

Here’s the video in question.

Image collated from Legit Singapore

