Singapore Art Museum buildings to undergo renovation soon, but not before an epic party

Singapore Art Museum, the place that brought Singaporeans a taste of contemporary art, will be undergoing a facelift very soon — the first time since its inception in 1996.

For. The. Next. Three. Years.

Before you start sobbing, there will still be off-site exhibitions and museum programming at partner venues during the SAM revamp period.

But here are more good news.

On the weekend of Feb. 16 and 17, the MAD for SAM party will go down in history as the best revamp party for a museum.

Why?

🎉Emoji fun🎉

True to its contemporary theme, an emoji exhibition aptly named MAD Adventure: Emoji Land will be there to satisfy the emojis-loving generation.

Partake in a life-sized 🎮🎲 (no appropriate emoji for board game but please exercise your imagination) , visit an actual Emoji 🏰 (castle) or watch an Augmented Reality 🎬🎥 (feature).

Oh, you can collect emoji stickers too. 😲

Interactive theatre performance

Yes, it’s a thing and it features a cupid who got swiped left one too many times and theatrical elements such as voice exercise and dancing.

Visitors are encouraged to shout, yes, you read that right, when they spot the cupid and can experience the life of an actor by trying on costumes and improv.

No better way to experience the backstage life.

Dates and showtimes: Feb. 16 – 2pm, 3pm, 6pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm. Feb. 17 – 3pm, 4pm and 5pm.

Reminisce the good ol’ days

Artworks from SAM’s previous exhibitions such as will also be making a come back.

Walter by Dawn Ng – Walter was featured during Art Garden 2010 to 2013.

Dancing Solar Flowers by Alexandre Dang.

The Art by The Street Food Singapore.

Night Watch by WOKrea – First showcased during Singapore Night Festival 2012.

You can also share your favourite memory/exhibition of SAM by tagging #SAMThroughYourEyes .

Glorious food

No Singaporean event can ever be complete without food, specifically free ones.

If your name happens to have “SAM” in it, you get free gelato ice cream courtesy of Momolato.

Don’t worry if you are not a Samatha or Samuel, there will be pop up F&B bistros waiting to fuel your artistic inhibitions.

Speaking of free stuff…

It’s totes free

This party is FOC. Exclusive Mad for SAM Party tote bags are waiting to be toted. Instant animated prints showing a sneak peek of the future plans for SAM’s buildings are yours to keep.

Visit www.singaporeartmuseum.sg or follow SAM Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

This sponsored post by SAM made this writer experience the full spectrum of his limited emotions, namely sad-happy-bittersweet.