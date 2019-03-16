fbpx

Back
﻿

3 SIA flights to Europe re-routed from Pakistani airspace due to ongoing Kashmir crisis

Pakistan made the closure in response to the ongoing conflict.

Matthias Ang | February 28, 02:25 pm

Events

St Patrick's Day Street Festival 2019

15 March 2019 - 17 March 2019, 1600h-1900h

Circular Rd, Singapore

Upsurge

Three Europe-bound Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights made re-fuelling stops after being re-routed due to the closure of Pakistani airspace.

According to a SIA spokesperson, these three flights were:

  • SQ308 operating from Singapore to London
  • SQ318 operating from Singapore to London
  • SQ326 operating from Singapore to Frankfurt

All three flights were operating on Feb. 27, with SQ308’s re-fuelling stop made at Dubai, while both SQ318 and SQ326 re-fuelled at Mumbai.

Return flight from Frankfurt cancelled

The spokesperson added that the return flight from Frankfurt to Singapore, SQ325, was cancelled as a result of the delay, with the passengers transferred to other airlines.

However, other flights over the affected airspace are still due to operate as scheduled at the moment, despite being re-routed.

Website FlightRadar 24 shows that the airspace in Pakistan and Western Indian is largely empty, with many airlines now flying over the Indian Ocean instead.

Screenshot from FlightRadar24

What’s going on between India and Pakistan?

The recent conflict between India and Pakistan began on Feb. 14 when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle with explosives into a convoy of Indian paramilitary troops within Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 40 soldiers, the New York Times reported.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad, a terror group based in Pakistan, the BBC reported.

Subsequently, on Feb. 26, India launched airstrikes on Balakot, within Pakistan itself, claiming afterwards that the attack had killed a larger number of militants.

However, Pakistan has disputed this claim, saying that the bombs were dropped in forested areas and caused no casualties, Reuters reported.

The BBC further reported that Pakistan then carried out strikes within Indian-controlled Kashmir on Feb. 27 in response.

This elicited a response from two Indian jets which were then shot down by the Pakistani air force.

One Indian pilot ejected and was subsequently taken into custody by the Pakistani military.

BBC said the military said the detained pilot is being “treated as per norms of military ethics”.

The Pakistani Information Ministry also tweeted an image of burning wreckage, supposedly of the downed Indian jets.

The BBC further reported that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has since issued a warning against further escalation, while Indian’s Foreign Minister has been quoted as stating that India would react “with responsibility and restraint”.

Top photo from Singapore Airlines Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

MP Lim Biow Chuan: Allow elderly estranged from family rent flats alone

"Much as we wish to encourage the families to look after their seniors, the reality is that relationship issues are not easily resolved."

February 28, 02:23 pm

MP Louis Ng's call for more childcare leave in S'pore gains traction online

His message resonated with parents.

February 28, 02:12 pm

Netizen urges support for Tiong Bahru tissue seller, MSF responds it's already in touch with her to help

Power of social media.

February 28, 12:50 pm

S'pore Long John Silver's now serves ayam penyet & ayam panggang for S$8.90

Smashing!

February 28, 11:42 am

M'sian worker who travelled to S'pore daily for 9 years passed away abruptly due to heart condition

It was later diagnosed to be cardiomyopathy.

February 28, 08:48 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close