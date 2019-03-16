3 SIA flights to Europe re-routed from Pakistani airspace due to ongoing Kashmir crisis

Three Europe-bound Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights made re-fuelling stops after being re-routed due to the closure of Pakistani airspace.

According to a SIA spokesperson, these three flights were:

SQ308 operating from Singapore to London

SQ318 operating from Singapore to London

SQ326 operating from Singapore to Frankfurt

All three flights were operating on Feb. 27, with SQ308’s re-fuelling stop made at Dubai, while both SQ318 and SQ326 re-fuelled at Mumbai.

Return flight from Frankfurt cancelled

The spokesperson added that the return flight from Frankfurt to Singapore, SQ325, was cancelled as a result of the delay, with the passengers transferred to other airlines.

However, other flights over the affected airspace are still due to operate as scheduled at the moment, despite being re-routed.

Website FlightRadar 24 shows that the airspace in Pakistan and Western Indian is largely empty, with many airlines now flying over the Indian Ocean instead.

What’s going on between India and Pakistan?

The recent conflict between India and Pakistan began on Feb. 14 when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle with explosives into a convoy of Indian paramilitary troops within Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 40 soldiers, the New York Times reported.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad, a terror group based in Pakistan, the BBC reported.

Subsequently, on Feb. 26, India launched airstrikes on Balakot, within Pakistan itself, claiming afterwards that the attack had killed a larger number of militants.

However, Pakistan has disputed this claim, saying that the bombs were dropped in forested areas and caused no casualties, Reuters reported.

The BBC further reported that Pakistan then carried out strikes within Indian-controlled Kashmir on Feb. 27 in response.

This elicited a response from two Indian jets which were then shot down by the Pakistani air force.

One Indian pilot ejected and was subsequently taken into custody by the Pakistani military.

BBC said the military said the detained pilot is being “treated as per norms of military ethics”.

The Pakistani Information Ministry also tweeted an image of burning wreckage, supposedly of the downed Indian jets.

Wreckges of Indian fighter planes burning. Well done Pakistan Air Force. The entire nation is proud of you. pic.twitter.com/TTIb1zvNZS — Information Ministry (@MoIB_Official) February 27, 2019

The BBC further reported that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has since issued a warning against further escalation, while Indian’s Foreign Minister has been quoted as stating that India would react “with responsibility and restraint”.

