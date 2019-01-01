SDP’s Paul Tambyah reveals local POSB branch manager feared taking photo with opposition will get him ‘marked’

At the Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) campaign launch on Feb. 23, party chairman, Paul Tambyah, recounted an anecdote of a POSB branch manager who was afraid to be seen in a photo with the politician.

The branch manager was scared that appearing friendly with the opposition political party member would cause him to get “marked”.

What happened

In his retelling of the incident on Saturday, Tambyah said he took part in a lucky draw held at a POSB branch on one of the days he arrived early for his SDP walkabout.

He won an umbrella and then asked an SDP photographer to take a photo of him receiving his prize from the branch manager.

Afraid to be Marked

But the branch manager later asked if he could be cropped out of the photo, and according to Tambyah, said: “I got a young family, I can’t afford to be marked”.

He later went on to tell Tambyah: “When you guys come into power I’m sure everything will change but for now thanks for keeping me out of the picture.”

Tambyah then told the packed room at the Mandarin Orchard Hotel that the moment made him feel “really sad, not just for him, but for every Singaporean who has felt this way”.

“The fact that there’s so many of you here today is reassurance that hopefully, things will change in the next few months or years,” he told supporters.

Joining the opposition

Tambyah, who is Professor of Medicine at the National University of Singapore and Senior Consultant at the Division of Infectious Diseases at National University Hospital, and who has been tenured, then explained why he joined opposition politics.

“I’ve tried many times to give feedback about changes but the system will not change if it’s too deeply entrenched and the cost of change is too high for those in leadership,” he said.

Working with other parties

He then affirmed the party’s openness to working with other opposition parties for a “freer and more democratic Singapore”.

The willingness of the SDP to work with other opposition was later reiterated by party chief, Chee Soon Juan, who said that the SDP wanted to help facilitate greater cooperation between opposition parties.

A full transcript of Tambyah’s anecdote and his comments following can be read here:

“I was a bit early for one of our SDP walkabouts in one of the town centres, and I saw a crowd gathering around the POSB branch. So I went to see what was going on, and I found out there was a lucky draw going on for DBS or POSB credit card holders. So I duly showed my credit card and I won an umbrella. Just for fun, I asked the SDP photographer to take a photo of me receiving the umbrella from the branch manager. About 10 minutes later the manager came up and asked us to crop him out of the picture. I asked him ‘why?’, and he said ‘you must understand, I got a young family, I can’t afford to be marked’. I reassured him that this would not happen. I had been promoted and received tenure after being involved in politics with the SDP. But he would not be convinced. So I had to ask the photographer to oblige. The manager seemed relieved. However he said as a parting shot: ‘When you guys come into power I’m sure everything will change but for now thanks for keeping me out of the picture’. I felt really sad, not just for him, but for every Singaporean who has felt this way. That doesn’t have to be the way. And the fact that there’s so many of you here today is reassurance that hopefully things will change in the next few months or years. Many of you have asked why I joined opposition politics, rather than change the system from within. And I replied that I’ve tried many times to give feedback about changes but the system will not change if its too deeply entrenched and the cost of change is too high for those in leadership. The SDP is a party with a clear ideology that puts people first before profits. It’s a constructive party with a commitment to democracy and justice. We are happy to work with other parties in our goal for a freer and more democratic Singapore.”

Top photo by Andrew Koay