Lipton Japan to release Sakura milk tea for cherry blossom season 2019

Wao.

Mandy How | February 19, 09:53 am

Events

Japan is great at coming up with new snacks:

Tokyo Banana Kit Kat with crushed, flaky crepes is the next thing to bring back from Japan

And it seems like they are no slouch in the drinks department either.

According to SoraNews24, Lipton Japan will be launching its Sakura milk tea across the country (except for Okinawa) on Feb. 19, 2019.

Each packet will cost you 135 yen (S$1.66), and the limited edition drink will only be available in spring 2019.

From what we can tell, this seems like a drink-straight-from-the-packet thing, meaning you don’t have to make it yourself.

Other seasonal flavours

The Lipton Paper Pack series also has plenty of other flavours, which appear to be seasonal and/or limited edition as well:

Photo via Lipton Japan/Facebook
Photo via Lipton Japan/Facebook
Photo via Lipton Japan/Facebook
Photo via Lipton Japan/Facebook
Photo via Lipton Japan/Facebook
Photo via Lipton Japan/Facebook

Top image via Masaaki Komori/Unsplash and Lipton Japan

