33-year-old SAF regular found dead at Kranji Camp II stairway landing

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman was found dead in Kranji Camp II on Thursday, Feb. 14.

The 33-year-old was found motionless at a stairway landing of a building in the camp.

These details were revealed by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a statement.

The statement said the death is non-training related.

A 33-year-old Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) male regular was found motionless at a stairway landing of a building in Kranji Camp II on 14 February 2019 at 1710hrs. The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were activated by the unit. The serviceman was pronounced dead on site at 1730hrs by an SAF medical officer. This death is non-training related. Based on the preliminary investigations, the Police do not suspect foul play. The Police have classified the case as unnatural death and investigations are ongoing. The Ministry of Defence and the SAF are assisting the family in their time of grief.