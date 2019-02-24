SAF medics rush to help foreign worker hit by minibus in Mandai

During peacetime as in wartime, medics in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) are supposed to provide timely medical support for the troops.

But this service can also extend to civilians in need.

Man hit by minibus

On Feb. 18 morning, a foreign worker was hit by a minibus along Mandai Road.

According to The Straits Times, the driver of the minibus did not possess a valid driving license and was arrested for driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

SAF medics rush to scene

As the accident happened right outside Mandai Hill Camp, its medical centre was informed and six SAF medics, who were on duty at that time, rushed to the scene to help the foreign worker.

In an attempt to prevent further escalation of the injuries, the medics gave medical support by providing spine stabilisation, compression and dressings to the head and facial wounds.

Shortly after, the Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics arrived to evacuate the foreign worker to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for further treatment.

All in a day’s work

The Singapore Army shared the incident on Facebook, and the post went viral, garnering over 1,000 reactions and more than 180 shares.

Most of the comments commended the medics for their service:

But according to one of the medics, Metta Ni, this is all part and parcel of his job:

“As a soldier and a trained medic, we were taught that we have to care beyond our military community. We have to care for anyone in need in our civilian society as well.”

Well done.

