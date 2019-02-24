Sun Xueling shares account of woman losing foot in car accident; talks about reviewing penalties for irresponsible driving

A horrific accident on the morning of Feb. 3 is a stark reminder of the long-term consequences of irresponsible driving.

In a Facebook post by Ministry of National Development’s Senior Parliamentary Secretary Sun Xueling, she wrote at length on the aftermath of the unfortunate accident, which took place at Punggol Central towards Sumang Lane at 8.48am.

It involved three pedestrians, who have been identified by Sun to be Madam Alice, her husband and daughter.

A car which was behind Alice mounted onto the kerb and crashed into her family.

They were on their way to the nearby Church of the Transfiguration. A church pastor, Father Joachim had then come to the family’s aid.

Six people, including the driver and two passengers, were taken to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Alice suffered the most serious injury: her left foot was severed on the spot, and doctors are trying to save her right foot after multiple operations.

When Sun visited Alice and her family in the hospital, her husband told Sun that she is currently experiencing phantom pain, where signals are still being sent to her brain from where the foot was severed.

According to Sun, Alice was in so much pain, she couldn’t speak.

Penalties to be reviewed

Sun also notes that while investigations were ongoing, the damage caused was done.

Sun reminded drivers to be responsible to other drivers and pedestrians, and that the penalties for irresponsible driving are being reviewed.

Mentioning the Feb. 3 accident, Sun said the government would be seeking public feedback on criminal penalties on irresponsible driving.

She encouraged fellow Singaporeans to give their views once public consultation begins.

In 2017, penalties under the Road Traffic Act for irresponsible driving were reviewed, particularly that of driving under the influence of alcohol.



Last year, Sun mentioned at an Anti-Drink Drive Campaign at Zouk in Clarke Quay that higher fines, longer disqualification periods and lengthier jail terms were being considered, to strengthen the deterrent effect.



On Feb. 15, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam visited the grieving family of Salinah Mohamed, a police officer who was hit while crossing Maxwell Road on Feb. 10.

He mentioned that despite measures such as stepping up education and enforcement such as using more cameras in visible areas, poor driving has been on the increase.

Shanmugam stressed that there was a need to “reduce the risk of losing lives from traffic incidents”.

Here is Sun’s full post:

Top image via ROADS.sg and KP Lau’s video