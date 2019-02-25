Shophouse museum with iconic Queenstown artefacts evokes all the nostalgia

Museum @ My Queenstown is not your typical museum.

For one, it is no bigger than your average shophouse.

Here it is.

It doesn’t really overshadow any of the neighbouring shophouses.

In fact, if not for the eye-catching “Queensway” signage, it might just blend seamlessly into the row of shophouses.

For those not in the know, here is a little something to jog your memory of where that sign was from.

This sign is no replica either — it’s the actual sign from the old cinema/bowling alley that was torn down back in 2013.

Here it is.

The 1,715 seat cinema ceased operations back in 1999.

The centre itself housed more than the cinema, there was also the arcade, fast food places (KFC), private karaoke lounges, and the bowling alley.

A particularly nifty feature was how you could overlook the bowling alley through thoughtfully placed windows, while having a meal over at KFC, which was situated right above it.

After the meal, if your mother was feeling mighty charitable, she would spare a few dollars for you to peruse the arcade downstairs, while she shopped at the NTUC right opposite the centre.

You will then proceed to lose to some random stranger and spend the rest of the 30 minutes watching forlornly as richer/more technically proficient children enjoyed Marvel Vs Capcom.

Artefacts on display

All these memories were triggered by these three bowling pins.

Which, just like the sign, are the actual pins from the bowling alley.

Here are some other remarkable artefacts on display.

The signage from Thin Huat, the provision shop that ran for more than 50 years, before closing in 2015.

An old-timey television set.

Familiar signages.

Familiar settings.

And other less familiar contraptions.

There’s even a dedicated wall for Singaporean band The Quests, who started their journey as schoolmates at Queenstown Secondary Technical School.

You can even listen to some of their music.

Ground-up

Another unique aspect of the exhibition is just how ground-up this entire community museum is.

Polls were done on their Facebook page, My Queenstown, to see what residents were passionate about, and while not every artefact could be displayed, there was certainly a sense of collaboration between the organisers and the public.

It is very much by, and for, those who are interested in Queenstown.

In fact, even the funders behind the project are all recognisable names in the community.

Kwek Li Yong, president and co-founder of civic group, My Community, elaborated more on the ideals of what these artefacts represent.

“Heritage forms identity and… we have to understand how heritage can change the perception of how they live.”

That is important because as Kwek puts it, “We are eating food at the hawker centre, but we are all strangers”.

The idea of a community, and shared experiences, is perhaps best displayed in the corner of stick-it-notes at the side of the room.

Here it is.

There, people have written poignant little notes on a variety of subjects, some commending the installations, others reminiscing within the word limit imposed by the size of the notes.

It is all too easy for history to blend in with the present.

And all that history is too large to place in any modern museum, let alone a small shophouse at Tanglin Halt.

But it is no less important to try.

Because at the end of the day.

Address: 463 Commonwealth Dr, Singapore 140463

Opening hours:

From March 1 onwards, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays: 9.30am to 2.30pm

Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays: 9.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 8.30pm

There is no entry charge.

Image from Singapore Memory