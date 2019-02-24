Tampines Ave 7 accident video shows prime mover making discretionary right turn into Go-Ahead bus’ way

A video has emerged clearly showing what happened in the accident involving a Go-Ahead bus and a prime mover along Tampines Avenue 7 towards Loyang Avenue on Saturday night, Feb. 9.

Advertisement

Shot from a dashboard camera, it showed the prime mover making a discretionary right turn even as the green light gave the Go-Ahead bus service 3 travelling straight in the opposite direction the right of way.

The bus can be seen attempting to brake hard but could not avoid crashing into the left side of the prime mover.

The police were alerted to the accident at 9.25pm.

Three people aged between 24 and 73 were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital by Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulances.

Advertisement

The police said that the prime mover driver was among the three taken to hospital.

The other two victims were bus passengers.