PM Lee shares views on recent SAF training deaths on Total Defence Day

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has shared his views on the recent Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) training deaths in a Facebook post on Feb. 15, Total Defence Day.

In the post, PM Lee empathised with the pain that Singaporeans, families and servicemen feel about losing their loved ones in these unfortunate incidents, such as the recent case involving local actor, Aloysius Pang.

Taking safety with utmost seriousness

Prior to politics, PM Lee joined the SAF in 1971, and from there, he was eventually promoted to the rank of brigadier general in 1983.

He shared his personal reflection about the responsibilities and accountability that a SAF leader has towards his servicemen:

I speak from personal experience. As a unit commander, I was responsible for my men’s training, safety, and welfare. In a way, I was standing in for their parents. Later, serving on the General Staff, I had to deal with training incidents, decide what needed to be fixed, whether anyone should be punished, what we must keep on doing and what we must stop. I had to account to the bereaved families, and think hard how to keep servicemen safe while still fulfilling the SAF’s mission. As Prime Minister, I have made sure that the Ministry of Defence has capable leaders, and that when a training accident happens, the government answers, not only to the family, but also to all our NSmen and the public too. That is essential for the SAF and national service to retain public confidence and support.’ I can therefore assure you that I and the SAF leadership take safety with utmost seriousness. It was so when I was there, and I am confident it is even more so today.

PM Lee assured that the safety of the soldiers is SAF’s priority.

He highlighted in the post that SAF will investigate and identify the causes of these incidents.

The SAF will also improve the processes and training to strive for zero fatalities:

The SAF has put enormous emphasis on training safety. It aims to achieve zero fatalities. After every incident, we make sure the injured get the best medical care. At the same time, the SAF will investigate the incident and identify its causes. We will improve SAF processes and training, so that it does not happen again. We know zero fatalities is extremely hard to achieve. But we will strive for it, because every life is precious to us.

Importance of public support

PM Lee urged Singaporeans to “see things in perspective” and highlighted the importance of public support for the national service as defence and security cannot be “outsourced”.

He also expressed his appreciation for Singaporeans’ support in SAF and National Service:

The SAF has to carry on training and fulfilling its operational duties. We cannot outsource our security and defence to anyone else; we have to defend Singapore ourselves. Because we have a strong and well-trained SAF, Singapore enjoys peace and security, and can maintain friendly relations with other countries. I thank Singaporeans for supporting the SAF and national service. Your support has helped us to build a strong and professional SAF, with a comprehensive order of battle, and well-equipped, well-trained, and well-motivated soldiers. So when something goes wrong, I hope you will see things in perspective. We must never gloss over shortcomings and failures. But neither should we forget the SAF’s progress and achievements, and its contributions to Singapore’s peace and security

Addressed in both English and Mandarin

This Facebook post came after four training-related deaths happened within the past 18 months, involving 28-year-old Corporal First Class Aloysius Pang, 22-year-old Corporal First Class Liu Kai, 19-year-old Corporal First Class Dave Lee and 21-year-old Third Sergeant Gavin Chan.

The post was written in both English and Mandarin.

While the content is chiefly the same, there are nuances that differed in the Chinese address, which sounded more personal and emotive.

For example, on the pain of losing loved ones in these training incidents, he wrote:

Mandarin: 我非常清楚失去亲人的悲痛，对父母来说，他们失去最疼爱的儿子

Translation: I clearly understand the pain one feels in losing close kin, to parents, they have lost their dearest sons.

English: I know how heartbreaking this is to all of us, and especially the families.

On public reaction towards the death fo Aloysius Pang:

Mandarin: 如果事故涉及公众人物，如冯伟衷一等中士，民众的反应就更强烈了，更难以接受他们的离世。

Translation: If the incident involves public figures, like in the case of Aloysius Pang, the public reaction is even stronger, this becomes even more difficult for members of the public to accept their passing.

English: When it happens to a well-known figure like Corporal (First Class) Aloysius Pang, the emotional impact is greater, and the loss is even harder to take.

On his personal experience as a General Staff:

Mandarin: 后来，身为参谋长，每当发生军训事故时，我都要出面处理，…

Translation: Later, serving on the General Staff, whenever a training incident occurs, I had to front it and manage it, …

English: Later, serving on the General Staff, I had to deal with training incidents, …

In imploring Singaporeans to continue their support for SAF and National Service:

Mandarin: 发生事故时，我希望人们可以站在另一个角度来看待问题。

Translation: When something goes wrong, I hope Singaporeans can see things from another perspective.

English: So when something goes wrong, I hope you will see things in perspective.

You can see the full post here:

Here’s the text in English and Mandarin:

‘The recent SAF training incidents have attracted a lot of attention and concern. I thought it would be useful to share my views on them. – LHL 近年发生的几起新加坡武装部队军训事故受到大家的关注，也引起公众强烈反应。希望在此与大家分享我的看法。请在以下英文稿之后阅读中文稿。– 李显龙 – – – – – – – – The recent SAF incidents have been very painful, because they cost precious lives. I know how heartbreaking this is to all of us, and especially the families. When it happens to a well known figure like Corporal (First Class) Aloysius Pang, the emotional impact is greater, and the loss is even harder to take. The SAF has put enormous emphasis on training safety. It aims to achieve zero fatalities. After every incident, we make sure the injured get the best medical care. When a soldier dies, the SAF grieves deeply. His comrades understand how his family feels, because they feel the loss keenly too. But they try to put aside their emotions to take care of the bereaved family, and continue carrying out their SAF duties. At the same time, the SAF will investigate the incident and identify its causes. We will improve SAF processes and training, so that it does not happen again. We know zero fatalities is extremely hard to achieve. But we will strive for it, because every life is precious to us. I speak from personal experience. As a unit commander, I was responsible for my men’s training, safety, and welfare. In a way, I was standing in for their parents. Later, serving on the General Staff, I had to deal with training incidents, decide what needed to be fixed, whether anyone should be punished, what we must keep on doing and what we must stop. I had to account to the bereaved families, and think hard how to keep servicemen safe while still fulfilling the SAF’s mission. As Prime Minister, I have made sure that the Ministry of Defence has capable leaders, and that when a training accident happens, the government answers, not only to the family, but also to all our NSmen and the public too. That is essential for the SAF and national service to retain public confidence and support. I can therefore assure you that I and the SAF leadership take safety with utmost seriousness. It was so when I was there, and I am confident it is even more so today. In war, we will have to put servicemen in harm’s way to defend the country; but in peacetime training, we owe it to our servicemen never to compromise their safety and endanger their lives. The SAF has to carry on training and fulfilling its operational duties. We cannot outsource our security and defence to anyone else; we have to defend Singapore ourselves. Because we have a strong and well-trained SAF, Singapore enjoys peace and security, and can maintain friendly relations with other countries. I thank Singaporeans for supporting the SAF and national service. Your support has helped us to build a strong and professional SAF, with a comprehensive order of battle, and well-equipped, well-trained, and well-motivated soldiers. So when something goes wrong, I hope you will see things in perspective. We must never gloss over shortcomings and failures. But neither should we forget the SAF’s progress and achievements, and its contributions to Singapore’s peace and security. – – – – – – – – 近期发生的军训事故，让人格外难过，宝贵的生命就这样结束。我非常清楚失去亲人的悲痛，对父母来说，他们失去最疼爱的儿子。如果事故涉及公众人物，如冯伟衷一等中士，民众的反应就更强烈了，更难以接受他们的离世。 武装部队非常重视军训安全， 我们会尽全力让军训达到“零死亡率”的目标。每一次发生事故后，我们都会关心受伤士兵的伤势，给他们最好的医疗照顾。对于不幸去世的战友，我们感到伤心难过，我们能体会家属失去至亲的悲痛心情，对同袍们来说也失去了出生入死的兄弟。但我们必须强忍悲伤，为他们的家人提供最好的安排，给他们最佳的照顾，并继续执行我们武装部队的使命。 同时，武装部队也会一一展开调查，找出事故发生的原因。之后，武装部队一定会加强安全体系和运作程序，确保类似事故不再发生。我知道这非常不容易。可是我们必须全力以赴，因为每个生命都是非常珍贵的。 在这方面，我有深刻的体会。身为一名前军官，我很了解需要为自己部下的军训水平、个人安全以及军中福利负责，代替父母照顾他们。 后来，身为参谋长，每当发生军训事故时，我都要出面处理，纠正过失，决定处分，对整个运作程序作适当的调整，应该改的就去改，应该做的就去做。我有义务向遇难者的家属交代。我必须想尽办法，在士兵履行使命时，保障他们的安全。 身为总理，我必须确保国防部有能干的领导团队。在军训事故发生时，政府必须向遇难者的家人交代，也要向所有国民服役人员和所有人民交代。这样，民众才会继续支持武装部队，继续支持国民服役。 所以，我可以郑重的告诉各位，我和武装部队的领导，非常重视军训安全，他们会认真对待一切事情。当年我在武装部队和国防部的时候，便是这样，我有信心现在更是如此。 战乱发生时，我们的士兵必须冲锋陷阵，他们在保卫国家时，可能身处危险，必须奋不顾身，勇往直前。不过，在和平时期展开军训时，我们必须保障士兵们，绝对安全。 武装部队必须坚持使命，不能停止军训和执行军事任务。我们不可能把新加坡的安全和国防外包给其他人，或者另外一个国家。我们的国家要由自己来保卫。有了强大的防卫，新加坡才能享有今日的和平及稳定，和其他国家保持和睦。 我由衷感谢各位给予武装部队和国民服役的支持。你们的支持，让我们建立了一个强大又专业的武装部队。我们的军队拥有完整的编制，士兵们也拥有完善的个人装备， 个个训练有素，有着坚定的意志，保卫国家。 发生事故时，我希望人们可以站在另一个角度来看待问题。政府不会敷衍了事，草率处理任何过失。不过，我们也不该忽视武装部队这些年来，所取得的进步和成就。以及他们对我国的繁荣与稳定所做出的贡献。’

Top photo collage from MINDEF Facebook and The Singapore Army Facebook