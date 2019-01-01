Orchard Central Cold Stone Creamery closing down, 1-for-1 for new Thai Milk Tea ice cream
Cold Stone Creamery gives and takes away.
Another beloved Orchard Road institution will soon bid farewell.
The Cold Stone Creamery outlet at Orchard Central has been the place for millennials to consume some sugar and shoot the breeze.
But on April 7, 2019, Cold Stone Creamery will shut its doors after eight years in Somerset.
Farewell promotion exclusive to Orchard Central outlet
However, the outlet won’t go quietly.
It will have one last promotion to thank its fans.
Cold Stone Creamery is introducing a new flavour of ice cream at all outlets, Thai Milk Tea, available from March 1 to April 14.
One-for-one deal
And exclusive to the Orchard Central outlet, Cold Stone Creamery will offer a one-for-one promotion for the Thai Milk Tea ice cream.
The creamy treat is made with freshly brewed Cha Tra Mue’s Thai Tea leaves.
You can also add Gems of Rainbow Jellies, Caramel Jellies, and Lychee Bubbles for added flavour.
Its is priced at S$8.50 per cup, or S$16 per pint. Add S$1.20 for a Plain Waffle Bowl.
If you use your Mastercard, you can get a 15 percent discount off listed prices too.
Top image courtesy of Cold Stone Creamery.
