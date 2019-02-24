Ong Ye Kung stresses relevance of SAP schools, known for their bilingualism, by delivering bilingual speech

It is not uncommon for a Singaporean minister to deliver his or her address in two languages.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, for example, delivered his annual National Day Rally address in three languages, Malay, Chinese and English.

At the book launch of the 40th anniversary of the Special Assistance Plan (SAP) schools, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung decided to mix it up a little, and delivered his speech in Chinese and English.

And that was to a point: After four decades, Ong believes that SAP schools continue to be relevant now, and in the future, in Singapore’s diverse education landscape.

What are SAP schools?

SAP schools were established in 1979 to preserve and promote the learning of Chinese language and culture.

There are 26 SAP schools — 15 primary and 11 secondary schools.

Some of these schools, Chinese High School, Nanyang Girls’ High School, Catholic High School, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School, and Dunman High School, are among the most prominent schools in Singapore.

And we’ll make a plug and mention Maris Stella High School too, as Ong is an old boy.

In fact, Ong said in Chinese that his years in Maris Stella left a deep impression on him, especially in terms of his character, views and values.

Relevance of SAP schools

Why are SAP schools relevant in a Singapore where the use of English is more common than before, and that many young Singaporeans are less conscious of their ethnic identity?

Ong came up with three reasons, namely economic, international, and national identity.

Firstly, it’s economic.

China is Singapore’s largest trading partner, Indonesia and Malaysia are our immediate hinterland and offer tremendous opportunities; and India is the fastest growing developing country in the world.

Secondly, other countries are catching up with Singapore’s advantage of bilingualism.

Countries all around us are stepping up the learning of multiple languages.

Thirdly, SAP schools are part of the balancing act to a nation’s multiracial identity.

Given these larger trends, Ong believes that the learning of language and culture has become even more important.

This is because not preserving the programmes and institutions that promote the learning of Mother Tongues “would be bucking the strategic trend at a time when it matters most”.

Ong: A common Singapore identity gradually developing, because “we did not choose the path of ideological extremes”

Ong also provided a compelling argument on how SAP schools are part of the diverse education landscape in multi-cultural, multi-racial Singapore.

Education in Singapore means we use English as a common working language, but we continue to learn our respective Mother Tongues.

Education in Singapore means government schools, clan-based and church-based government-aided schools, SAP schools, madrasahs, all co-existing in this education landscape.

Here, he articulated how SAP schools, as a result of this balancing act, contribute to the higher goals of a Singapore identity:

“[W]e see a common Singaporean identity gradually developing – in the language we use, the food we eat, the shared experiences over 53 years, and the common ethos we display as a people. That is why we don’t describe Singapore as a melting pot, but a tapestry, because there is synergy and co-existence between the individual parts and the whole, between the identity of every ethnic community and the Singapore identity.”

Ong also gave the reason why Singaporeans have to continue to be open and inclusive, by giving others space to be different from them:

“This is the case because we did not choose the path of ideological extremes – insisting that everyone is Singaporean and nothing else, or allowing every community to fully assert their cultural identities, leaving no common space for a Singaporean identity to grow in our young nation. Here, every community that makes up our society can practise their culture, language and religion. At the same time, each community takes a step back and exercises restraint, to ensure a healthy common space for Singaporeans of all backgrounds to mingle and integrate.”

Room for improvement

Ong noted that there is room for improvement for SAP schools.

He believes that SAP schools have to “expand and deepen opportunities for students to make friends from other communities”.

Ong noted that while SAP schools have good initiatives to promote inter-cultural learning, such as co-organising and co-celebrating Racial Harmony Day and other national events, he urged them to do more than just getting students to interact occasionally with students of other races.

In his conclusion, Ong stressed that SAP schools must do three things in future: 1) preserving their culture and ethos; 2) contribute towards a multi-cultural Singapore; 3) broaden their horizons and prepare students for a changing world and region.

Top photo from Ong Ye Kung Facebook.