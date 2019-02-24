I learned foreign affairs in school, not in civil service: Education Minister Ong Ye Kung’s contrarian take

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung spoke at the annual conference of the National University of Singapore’s Middle East Institute (MEI) on Feb. 11.

Making linkages between his current education ministry portfolio and the realpolitik of foreign affairs, Ong delivered a contrarian take on how he went about learning the most important foreign policies.

According to him, foreign affairs was what he learned growing up in school and not in civil service later on in life.

And in the second half of his speech, Ong mapped out the three major long-term trends in a world constantly in flux, which can make the managing of foreign relations more challenging.

These three trends are namely, United States-China ties, the US’s role in producing oil and the shift to renewable resources, and the Internet’s effect on politics.

Here is a reiteration and summary of seven of his main points in his speech.

Foreign policies and school

1. Size doesn’t matter

The most important lesson I learned in foreign affairs and in schools is that a student’s well-being is not a function of size.

It ultimately depends on himself or herself.

I was the smallest kid in kindergarten, which was in a primary school with bigger kids.

But the well-being of small kids was overseen by strict rules and teachers who saw that the rules were followed.

Likewise, small countries need international rules to survive.

2. Not taking sides

I did not take sides in secondary school that was made up of cliques.

My friends and I belonged to the larger “non-aligned movement”, even as groupings of smaller kids led by bigger boys existed.

There were many activities that allowed different students to interact with one another, so that the big boys and the smaller students ultimately got to mix around.

I understood later in the Apec (Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation) circuit that different groups had to interact, or else they would be segregated along trading blocs.

Hence, there is a need to build bridges to link the various groupings.

3. A comfort zone for interaction

The orderly and non-threatening comfort zone in schools is what allows students to participate.

Asean is likewise a neutral, non-threatening, central arena where countries, including big powers, can engage each other.

Asean remains central to Singapore’s foreign policy.

Asean is unlike the Middle East, even though Asean in the 1960s and 1970s was messier and more conflict-prone, with the “Balkans of Asia” nickname.

But Asean has since managed to contain the conflicts.

4. Foreign policies begin at home

The most important lesson in foreign affairs and in schools is that size doesn’t matter.

And that foreign policy begins at home.

A country can do well in its relations with the rest of the world when it does well domestically.

Ultimately, it is about how our country is run, how cohesive our society is, and what value we can bring to the world.

Singapore is determined to make a small island state in South-east Asia relevant and important to the world as it straddles across important trading routes and sea lanes.

3 trends that make managing foreign relations more challenging

5. US and China achieving a new balance

US and China are reconcilable and have mutual interests in each other’s well-being.

It is unlike US-Soviet relations.

Both US and China will reach a new modus vivendi.

After World War II, US has shaped the world.

China’s reform 40 years ago, which led to its entry into the World Trade Organisation in 2001, showed its willingness to be part of the world order as created by the US.

6. US role in producing oil

The US is producing more oil than ever via fracking and having a greater influence on prices than Russia and Middle East.

The rise of renewable energy is further changing the dynamics by reducing the world’s reliance on energy-producing countries, and cementing the US’s role as a swing producer that can essentially control prices via output, and output via prices.

This is a result of the US using new technologies, and achieving a faucet-like control over output (i.e. reducing production when prices fall) that will allow it to redefine its interests globally, in particular in the oil-producing Middle East.

Less reliance on oil and gas as a driver of economies in the Middle East will see that region diversifying and opening up.

7. Personality in politics in the age of the Internet

The Internet is changing politics and the way people vote.

It is creating more diverse and smaller interest groups, which leads to more sides and more bickering, and greater divisiveness.

This puts a strain on democracy, with risks that it might implode and malfunction.

But there are signs that it is already malfunctioning.

Personality is as big a deal as capability in this age of Internet politics.

And the narrow interests of small groups can somehow be amplified to dominate the national agenda.

This is the process by which society divides itself into even smaller tribes defined by minute commonalities.

Politics, like physics, change at at a smaller scale.

Conditions that used to hold at a larger scale will cease to hold at such smaller scales, which introduces new realities and challenges to governance.

