One Piece EZ-Link cards available at all Golden Village cinemas at S$10 each
EZ-Link has utilised the power of their collab-collab fruit to bring you yet another wallet-lightening move.
This time, it’s One Piece themed EZ-Link cards.
Here it is.
These gorgeous EZ-link cards feature the main cast from the long-running anime series, including Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, Franky, Robin, Brook and of course, Chopper.
They retail at S$10, without load value.
You might want to get your hands on them soon, as people are quickly snapping them up.
Going to get them now.
Top image via EZ-Link’s Facebook page
