fbpx

Back
﻿

One Piece EZ-Link cards available at all Golden Village cinemas at S$10 each

Arittakeno yume o kakiatsume~

Guan Zhen Tan | February 15, 05:47 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

EZ-Link has utilised the power of their collab-collab fruit to bring you yet another wallet-lightening move.

This time, it’s One Piece themed EZ-Link cards.

Here it is.

These gorgeous EZ-link cards feature the main cast from the long-running anime series, including Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, Franky, Robin, Brook and of course, Chopper.

They retail at S$10, without load value.

You might want to get your hands on them soon, as people are quickly snapping them up.

Going to get them now.

Top image via EZ-Link’s Facebook page

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean lady took drugs despite being 8 months pregnant

She was also found to have abused methamphetamine prior to the day of her arrest.

February 15, 05:37 pm

Sun Xueling shares account of woman losing foot in car accident; talks about reviewing penalties for irresponsible driving

One accident is one too many.

February 15, 05:18 pm

PM Lee shares views on recent SAF training deaths on Total Defence Day

'I and the SAF leadership take safety with utmost seriousness.'

February 15, 05:01 pm

Minister Shanmugam pays tribute to police officer killed in traffic incident

A suspect has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

February 15, 04:46 pm

The British could have outlasted the Japanese & not surrender on Feb. 15, 1942

The Japanese were running out of supplies but kept up the brave front.

February 15, 04:21 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close