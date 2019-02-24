One Piece EZ-Link cards available at all Golden Village cinemas at S$10 each

EZ-Link has utilised the power of their collab-collab fruit to bring you yet another wallet-lightening move.



This time, it’s One Piece themed EZ-Link cards.

Here it is.

These gorgeous EZ-link cards feature the main cast from the long-running anime series, including Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, Franky, Robin, Brook and of course, Chopper.

They retail at S$10, without load value.

You might want to get your hands on them soon, as people are quickly snapping them up.

Going to get them now.

Top image via EZ-Link’s Facebook page