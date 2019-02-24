fbpx

Naked mole rat lookalike rescued along Barker Road turns out to be a baby squirrel

Sadly, a reunion for the baby with its mother was not to be.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 23, 04:14 pm

A small, wrinkly animal spotted along Barker Road recently sparked an intrigued discussion into its identity among Facebook users in the Nature Society (Singapore) public group.

Some guesses that surfaced include newborn hamster, rat, shrewd, squirrel and even otter.

Here’s what it looks like:

Photo from Elisabeth Bostock.

It kind of also resembles a baby panda, by the way, which looks like this:

Screenshot from BBC Earth.

Of course, we know that can’t be the case — especially since we have yet to hear good news from Jia Jia and Kai Kai.

But we digress.

Baby squirrel rescued along Barker Road

This tiny little creature is actually a baby squirrel, as per the majority of the comments responding to a member of the group, Peggy Zee, who reached out to ask what it was in her post dated Feb. 12.

It’s even smaller than a fallen leaf as shown in the photo below.

Photo from Elisabeth Bostock.

Zee’s friend, Elisabeth Bostock, found this frail baby squirrel outside her house gate when she heard it squealing and wriggling on the ground.

They then picked the squirrel up and kept it safe from potential predators while looking out for the mummy squirrel, which certainly may return in search of her baby.

Several members also shared useful tips on looking after the baby squirrel. In case you happen to be interested to know too, here are some examples.

However, considering their inexperience in handling animals, Bostock and Zee also called Acres for help.

A representative from the wildlife advocacy group’s rescue team came and fed the baby squirrel some milk formula.

The squirrel was then left with the family, in the hopes that the mother would return looking for it.

No happy ending

Despite the family’s effort to keep it alive and find its mum, though, this encounter with the baby squirrel was brief and did not end well.

Sadly, it passed away later that afternoon.

Photo from Elisabeth Bostock.

There are actually six types of squirrels found in Singapore, of which five are native species.

Be sure to look out for one if you are near any nature parks or reserves; they’re too cute to miss.

Baby squirrel and its mother are the cutest things in S’pore at the moment

Top photo via Elisabeth Bostock

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

