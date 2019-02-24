6 Myanmar nationals living at Choa Chu Kang cemetery arrested

A group of foreign overstayers in Singapore found themselves in a grave situation.

Advertisement

This was after the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) launched an operation on Feb. 19 morning at a cemetery in Choa Chu Kang.

Make-shift quarters discovered

A Myanmar male national saw the officers and attempted to flee, but ICA officers gave chase and subdued him.

The Myanmar national then led the officers to his rudimentary quarters within the cemetery itself, where five other Myanmar male nationals were discovered.

All six were established as immigration offenders and were arrested for immigration-related offences, including overstaying in Singapore.

The Myanmar nationals, aged between 24 and 42 years old, all claimed they were working as grave diggers in the cemetery.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image courtesy of ICA.