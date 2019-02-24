M’sian PAS MP wants Anwar to prove he’s not trying to oust Mahathir, after accusing Anwar of doing that

How do you debate against someone who doesn’t play by the rules of logic?

That question will be causing Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Eng Guan, leaders within the Malaysian ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH), headaches all night.

According to a news report by Malay Mail, MP Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali has accused Anwar and Lim of cooking up a plot to usurp the ruling coalition’s chairman and current Malaysian prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad.

Khairuddin is a member of right-wing opposition party PAS.

He also claims that the responsibility is on Anwar and Lim to prove that the plot does not exist.

This is despite the fact that Anwar himself recently told Bloomberg that he expects Mahathir to hand over the reigns of Malaysia within the next two years.

Rumours swirling

Rumours of a coup within PH have swelled recently, mostly instigated by accusations from PAS politicians.

Experts have also weighed in on the issue to give their opinion that all is not well and chummy within the ruling coalition.

However, when Anwar recently moved to dispel the rumours, he was met with a watertight argument from Khairuddin — that denial was only further evidence that the plot existed.

And apparently, that is how you win an argument.

By shifting the burden of proof to the people being accused of something they did not do.

Top photo from Anwar Ibrahim Facebook