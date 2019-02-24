fbpx

Back
﻿

M’sian PAS MP wants Anwar to prove he’s not trying to oust Mahathir, after accusing Anwar of doing that

What if your parents used that logic against you?

Andrew Koay | February 21, 06:48 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

How do you debate against someone who doesn’t play by the rules of logic?

That question will be causing Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Eng Guan, leaders within the Malaysian ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH), headaches all night.

According to a news report by Malay Mail, MP Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali has accused Anwar and Lim of cooking up a plot to usurp the ruling coalition’s chairman and current Malaysian prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad.

Khairuddin is a member of right-wing opposition party PAS.

He also claims that the responsibility is on Anwar and Lim to prove that the plot does not exist.

This is despite the fact that Anwar himself recently told Bloomberg that he expects Mahathir to hand over the reigns of Malaysia within the next two years.

Rumours swirling

Rumours of a coup within PH have swelled recently, mostly instigated by accusations from PAS politicians.

Experts have also weighed in on the issue to give their opinion that all is not well and chummy within the ruling coalition.

However, when Anwar recently moved to dispel the rumours, he was met with a watertight argument from Khairuddin — that denial was only further evidence that the plot existed.

From i.imgflip.com

And apparently, that is how you win an argument.

By shifting the burden of proof to the people being accused of something they did not do.

Top photo from Anwar Ibrahim Facebook

About Andrew Koay

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Economist Donald Low explains why wealth taxes are needed for a fairer society

Are we taking a potentially valuable source of revenue off the table?

February 21, 06:26 pm

Map created to show which S'pore Pools outlets have most Toto jackpot & Group 2 winnings

Good luck. 

February 21, 06:07 pm

Activist Jolovan Wham picks 16-day jail over S$3,200 fine for organising public assembly without permit

The event featured Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong.

February 21, 05:39 pm

S'pore's Budget 2019 is definitely not an election budget. The one coming next year will be.

We dig up some older data to make better sense of all this speculation.

February 21, 05:05 pm

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth to play wrestling legend Hulk Hogan in Netflix biopic

Say your prayers and eat your vitamins.

February 21, 04:58 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close